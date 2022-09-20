Key specifications of Vivo X90 Pro leaked ahead of launch. Details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
technology
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:26 AM IST

The smartphone will be a part of the upcoming X90 lineup of the Chinese technology giant.

A Vivo logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, (REUTERS/Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Earlier this year, Vivo unveiled its X80 series, and now the company is gearing up to launch a new series – X90 – in its home country of China. According to reports, one of the smartphones in the upcoming X90 lineup will be the X90 Pro, and specifications and features of this model have been already leaked online.

Chinese technology website TechGoing is among the websites that have published these leaks, as per Live Hindustan, Hindustan Times' sister publication. Here's all you need to know:

(1.) X90 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Zen 2, Qualcomm's most powerful processor. This processor is expected to be launched in November, at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit.

(2.) The smartphone may get 100W fast-charging support, and a battery with higher capacity than that in X80. As X80 has a 4,780mAh battery, X90 may have a 5,000mAh battery.

(3.) For photography, the upcoming model may get a large camera sensor of 1 inch. Xiaomi's 12s Ultra, launched in August, has the same sensor.

(4.) Similarly, Sony's IMX989 sensor, which X80 got, may be present in X90 Pro as well.

(5.) Vivo is yet to confirm launch of X90 Pro. Therefore, it may be launched in China first, followed by launch in other markets, including India.

