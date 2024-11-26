Know how you can increase your geyser’s lifespan; A detailed guide

Taking a hot water shower is bliss! Apart from giving us a stress-free, relaxing bathing experience, a hot water bath also rejuvenates our skin. And when the chilling winter arrives, we actually lure for a nice rejuvenating, hot shower! And this is when a water heater or a geyser, as it is popularly known, comes into the picture. But have you ever wondered if your geyser or water heater is giving you sufficient? Do you also wish if you could increase your geyser’s or water heater’s lifespan? Here is how you can increase your geyser’s lifespan

Here, we have listed some maintenance tips and suggestions that will help you increase your geyser’s lifespan.

Tips to extend your water heater’s lifespan:

Turn off geyser when not in use:

This is of course a no-brainer! Like all your other appliances, your water heater or geysers should also be turned off when they are not in use. This would not only reduce your electricity consumption, but would also enhance your water heater’s longevity. Especially, in case of a storage water heater, wherein the tank is made up of stainless steel, polymer, and an extra tank. So, as soon as you turn off the water heater, the temperature dips and the geyser’s heating element would raise the temperature. This would increase the usage of heater and, in-turn, increases the power consumption. So, it is always advisable to shut off the geyser when you’re done using it.

Empty the water tank when not in use:

When using a storage water heater, it is always advisable not to keep the water stored in the tank for longer periods as it would result in bacterial development, leading to bad odour. Perhaps, the best way is to empty the tank, especially when you’re gone for days.

Insulate your water heater:

Though, insulating the pipes of the water heater might not actually lengthen your water heater’s lifespan, but it does increase the temperature by 2–4 degrees. Which in-turn leads to a more productive appliance usage. This would also help in reducing your electricity bill.



Regular maintenance is crucial:

It is not secondary, but regular maintenance of your water heater is as important as turning it off when not in use. Instead of going for a last minute check, make sure you go for a regular water heater maintenance. This ensures that your geyser works best and remains maintained. These routine checks help prevent any irreversible damage to your geyser.

Never use water heater while voltage fluctuations:

This basically applies to all your appliances, including your water heater. It is advisable to never use your water heater or geyser while voltage fluctuations. Just like your TV and refrigerator, your geyser also needs a proper electricity flow to heat up the water. Ensure your geyser’s voltage supply is neither too high nor too low.



Use a water softener:

Hard water, rich in minerals like calcium and magnesium, significantly impacts water heaters. Over time, these minerals precipitate and form scale deposits on the heating elements and tank surfaces. This scaling reduces the heater’s efficiency, as the insulating layer of sediment requires the appliance to use more energy to heat water. Additionally, the accumulation can restrict water flow, shorten the lifespan of the heater, and lead to higher utility bills. Scale build-up may also cause overheating, leading to potential damage or failure of components.



How to regularly maintain your geyser:



Maintaining your water heater ensures efficiency, extends its lifespan, and helps you avoid costly repairs. Here are key tips for maintaining your water heater:

Regularly Inspect for Leaks or Corrosion

Visual Check : Look at the tank, valves, and connections for signs of rust, corrosion, or leaks.

: Look at the tank, valves, and connections for signs of rust, corrosion, or leaks. Pressure Relief Valve: Check the temperature and pressure relief (T&P) valve to ensure it's not leaking or stuck.

Flush the Tank Annually

Sediment can build up in the tank, reducing efficiency and causing overheating. To flush: Turn off the water heater and let it cool. Connect a garden hose to the drain valve at the bottom of the tank. Run the water out of the hose to a safe location until the tank is empty. Refill and restart the water heater.



Check and Replace the Anode Rod

The anode rod prevents rust inside the tank by attracting corrosive elements.

Inspect it every 1–3 years: Turn off the water and power/gas to the heater. Unscrew and pull out the anode rod from the top of the tank. Replace it if more than 50% of the rod is corroded.



Test the T&P Valve

Ensure the valve works to release pressure when needed: Place a bucket under the valve discharge pipe. Lift the valve handle slightly; water should flow out. If water doesn’t flow or the valve leaks afterward, replace it.



Adjust the Thermostat

Keep the thermostat at the manufacturer-recommended temperature (usually around 120°F/49°C). This conserves energy and prevents overheating.

Insulate the Tank and Pipes

Use a water heater blanket or insulation wrap to reduce heat loss.

Insulate exposed hot water pipes for improved efficiency.

Keep the Area Around the Heater Clear

Ensure there’s enough clearance for proper ventilation, especially for gas water heaters.

Avoid storing flammable materials near the heater.

Inspect Gas Lines and Ventilation (for Gas Heaters)

Check for leaks or damage in gas lines.

Ensure vents are clear and functioning to avoid carbon monoxide build-up.

Monitor Performance

If the water heater isn’t heating properly, or you notice unusual sounds, address the issue promptly. Sediment build-up may require additional flushing, or a professional might need to examine it.

Professional Maintenance

Schedule professional servicing every few years, or as needed, for deeper inspection and maintenance.

FAQ on water heaters: What types of water heaters are available? Storage Tank Water Heaters: These store and heat water in a tank and keep it hot until needed. Tankless Water Heaters: Heat water on demand without storing it in a tank. Heat Pump Water Heaters: Use electricity to move heat from the air to heat the water. Solar Water Heaters: Use solar panels to heat water. Condensing Water Heaters: Use gas and are highly energy-efficient, ideal for large households.

How often should I maintain my water heater? Annually: Flush out sediment to prevent buildup. Every 6 months: Check and replace the anode rod to prevent tank corrosion. Periodic Inspection: For tankless units, descale them to remove mineral buildup.

Why is my water heater not producing enough hot water? The thermostat may be set too low. Sediment buildup in the tank reduces efficiency. The heating element (for electric models) or gas burner may be faulty. If it’s old, it may not be meeting your household’s increased demand.

What is the typical lifespan of a water heater? Tank Water Heaters: 8-12 years. Tankless Water Heaters: 20+ years. Solar Water Heaters: 20 years or more with proper maintenance.

How do I know if my water heater needs replacement? Frequent repairs and leaks. Rusty water coming from hot water taps. Unusual noises like rumbling or banging. Age of the unit exceeds its expected lifespan.

