Laptop covers for better convenience: Top 8 picks

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Sep 04, 2023 07:16 PM IST

Laptop covers are important for someone who carries their device daily to prevent scuffs. Let's look at 8 laptop covers for extra protection for your device.

Laptops have become a daily essential. Whether you are a student studying in school or college, or a working professional travelling to the office every day, laptops tend to be with us most of the time. These devices are coming out with improved build quality and materials every year, but it is still very crucial to keep them safe.

Laptop covers make your devices look cool and funky while keeping them protected.(Unsplash)

Most of us tend to think of laptop covers as an accessory, but that is not true. A laptop cover can prevent your device from minor scuffs and scratches and even major dents. Putting the laptop directly in the bag is a go-to thing we do, but there are multiple other things in the bag like keys, wires, earphones, wallet, etc. Any of these items might chip the colour of the laptop, or worse you can have an oil spill situation from your food.

This article will take you through the best laptop covers that you can invest in to get the best protection for your laptop along with multiple other conveniences. Let's have a look at the top laptop covers you should consider for your device.

1. Vandel Puffy Laptop Cover

The Vandel Puffy laptop cover offers stylish protection for your 13-14 inch laptop. Its soft yet protective design ensures your device stays safe from scratches and minor bumps. With a range of unique puffy designs, it's an attractive choice for fashion-forward users. The compact size fits easily into your bag, making it ideal for on-the-go use. However, it lacks extra pockets for accessories and may not provide extreme protection against heavy impacts.

ProsCons
Stylish and unique puffy design optionsMay not provide heavy-duty protection
Compact and easy to fit in bags 

2. Urban Armor Gear UAG Laptop Cover

The Urban Armor Gear UAG laptop cover is a rugged choice for protecting your laptop. Designed for specific MacBook Air models, it features an armour shell and impact-resistant bumpers that meet military drop-test standards. The dual lock secure screen closure ensures added protection during transport. While its durability is commendable, some users may find it bulky for everyday use, and it lacks additional storage pockets.

ProsCons
Rugged design meets military drop-test standardsBulky for everyday use
Secure dual lock screen closure 

3. KEISKEI Chromebook Laptop Work-in Carrying case

Dive into productivity with the KEISKEI Chromebook Laptop Work-in Carrying case. This is your ultimate companion for working on the go. With its unique clip design, it ensures quick access to your laptop, while the pouch neatly stores accessories. The dual protection of snowflake fabric and a hard EVA shell offers peace of mind. Plus, the anti-vibration and heat dissipation design keep your laptop running smoothly. It's water-resistant, shockproof, and versatile for users of all ages.

ProsCons
Quick access clip designCan seem bulky for some users
Effective heat dissipation 

4. KINGSLONG Laptop Sleeve Case Bag

The KINGSLONG Laptop Sleeve Case Bag takes laptop protection seriously. Its shockproof sponge padding layer absorbs impacts and shields your device from bumps and scratches. The handcrafted polyester canvas fabric is scratch-resistant, tear-resistant, and provides effective water and vapour resistance. With a spacious multi-function pocket, it keeps your essentials organized, all while remaining lightweight and slim.

ProsCons
Shockproof protectionWon't snugly fit laptops thicker than 0.8 inches
Roomy multi-function pocket 

5. tomtoc Slim Laptop Cover

The tomtoc Slim Laptop Sleeve is custom-made for a range of laptops, ensuring a snug fit for models like the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2/M1 and 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro M2/M1. Crafted from eco-friendly materials, it offers robust protection with shock-absorbing padding, soft fleece interior, and water-resistant exterior. It is well-organized with extra pockets for accessories and other equipment. Despite its functionality, it maintains a slim and lightweight profile, making it an excellent choice for those on the move.

ProsCons
Custom fit for various laptop modelsSlightly expensive
Effective protection and organization 

6. RUSTIC TOWN Crossbody Laptop Messenger Bag for Men Women

The RUSTIC TOWN Crossbody Laptop Messenger Bag combines rugged style with functionality. Crafted from genuine top-grain buffalo leather, it exudes a natural, distressed charm that ages beautifully. The bag is designed for durability, featuring inner foam padding for laptop protection. Its adjustable shoulder strap provides comfort, and the multiple compartments offer easy organization. While it lacks extra space for larger laptops, it's an ideal choice for those who appreciate vintage aesthetics.

ProsCons
Premium, natural leatherLimited space for larger laptops
Multiple compartments for organization 

7. SANFAN 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case Bag

The SANFAN 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case Bag combines style and practicality. Its soft, fluffy interior provides excellent protection against scratches, knocks, and accidental drops. The added luggage strap makes it convenient for travel. Plus, the waterproof fabric offers reliable protection from water and rain. However, it is designed for 15-15.6-inch laptops, limiting its compatibility with larger devices.

ProsCons
Excellent scratch and bump protectionLimited compatibility with larger laptops
Waterproof fabric for rain protection 

8. Nillkin 13-inch Laptop Sleeve Case Laptop Stand Adjustable

Are you tired of laptops covers with unidimensional use? Did you think a laptop cover could also function as a stand? Yes, with the Nillkin 13-inch Laptop Sleeve Case, you can do just that. This 3-in-1 marvel combines a laptop stand, sleeve, and mouse pad in one. It offers two adjustable angles for ergonomic comfort and fits laptops from 13 to 14 inches. The high-quality PU leather and flannel lining provide excellent protection. While it is versatile, it might not fit larger laptops.

ProsCons
3-in-1 functionality with built-in standNot suitable for larger laptops
Compatible with various 13-14 inch laptops 

Best 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vandel Puffy Laptop CoverFits 13-14 inch laptopsPuffy protective designExternal pocket for accessories
Urban Armor Gear UAG Laptop CoverShockproof and impact-resistantDual lock secure screen closureNon-slip tactile grip
KEISKEI Chromebook Laptop Work-in Carrying caseDouble protection with EVA shellDot anti-vibration and heat dissipation designFits most 11-11.6 inch laptops
KINGSLONG Laptop Sleeve Case BagShockproof with foam paddingScratch-resistant and anti-tear materialMuti-function pockets for organization
tomtoc Slim Laptop CoverCustom fit for specific laptop modelsEnvironmentally-conscious materialsGood protection with shock-absorbing padding
RUSTIC TOWN Crossbody Laptop Messenger BagGenuine top-grain leatherInner foam paddings for laptop protectionAdjustable and comfortable shoulder strap
SANFAN 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case BagSoft fluffy interior for protectionLuggage strap for easy travelWater-resistant for added durability
Nillkin 13-inch Laptop Sleeve Case Laptop3-in-1 functionalityAdjustable laptop stand featureHigh-quality PU leather for protection

Best value for money

For the best value, the KEISKEI Chromebook Laptop Work-in Carrying case offers double protection with its EVA shell and foam padding. It combines affordability with durability, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget. Plus, its dot anti-vibration design ensures your laptop stays ventilated during long hours of use.

Best overall product

The tomtoc Slim Laptop Cover takes the top spot as the best overall product. Its custom fit ensures a perfect match for specific laptop models, offering superior protection. Crafted from environmentally-conscious materials, it combines sustainability with functionality. The shock-absorbing padding, water-resistant exterior, and well-organized pockets make it the ideal choice for laptop users seeking comprehensive protection.

How to find the right laptop case?

To find the right laptop case, consider your specific needs. First, measure your laptop's dimensions to ensure a snug fit. Next, assess your usage: if you travel frequently, opt for a shockproof and water-resistant case with pockets for accessories. For style-conscious users, genuine leather options like RUSTIC TOWN offer a sleek look. Those on a budget should look for affordable cases like the KEISKEI Chromebook Work-in Carrying case. Finally, check compatibility with your laptop's make and model. Ultimately, the right case balances protection, style, and functionality to suit your unique requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

