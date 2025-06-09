Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Laptops with Intel CPUs are reliable and offer stable performance: 10 picks for productivity, gaming and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 09, 2025 04:52 PM IST

Choose a laptop with Intel CPU to get an all round performance. Intel has been in the market and industry for a while now and has become a trusted name.

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

₹45,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg

₹37,886

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA 14, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Obsidian Black, 1.54KG, A3SP14-31PT, AES Pen Solution Laptop

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) 2K,IPS,300 nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home24, Blue, 1.79kg, Camera w/Shutter, ba1123TU

₹67,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual Speakers (MSO, Silver, 2.29 kg), fa0187TX

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED, 2.8K (2880 x 1620) 16:9,Core i9-13900H Processor 2.6 GHz,Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/75WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.60 kg),S5504VA-MA943WS

₹89,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

₹76,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Intel-powered laptops have built a reputation for consistent performance, thermal efficiency, and strong multitasking support. This makes them a smart choice across use cases. Whether you’re chasing deadlines, editing videos, or running AAA games, these machines are built to handle it all without breaking a sweat. This curated list covers ten top options across productivity, gaming, and general use, all powered by Intel’s trusted processors and tested for reliable real-world performance.

Top laptops with Intel CPUs for you.
The HP 15s with Intel’s 12th Gen i3 handles everyday tasks with ease. It's quick to boot, works well for students or office-goers, and comes preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office. It's not flawless. The build and audio could be better, but for the price, it delivers decent value if your usage is light to moderate.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)
Memory
8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast boot and performance for basic tasks

affiliate-tick

Comes with Windows 11 and MS Office

affiliate-tick

Lightweight at 1.69kg

affiliate-tick

Large SSD storage

affiliate-tick

Good for students and home use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Inconsistent battery performance

affiliate-cross

Average build quality

affiliate-cross

Sound quality lacks depth

affiliate-cross

Display quality may underwhelm

affiliate-cross

Potential heating issues

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu

What are buyers saying:

Buyers appreciate the fast performance and value for money. But opinions are split on battery life, heating, and display. Audio and build quality draw consistent criticism across reviews.

Why choose this product:

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly Intel laptop for browsing, work, or classes, the HP 15s offers solid internals and software support, making it a practical entry-level choice.

The Lenovo V14 G3, powered by Intel’s 12th Gen i7, delivers excellent multitasking performance in a slim, 1.7kg frame. It's built for professionals who need speed and portability without stretching the budget. With 16GB RAM and a crisp 14-inch FHD display, it handles everyday tasks and more with ease. Solid value if you want performance on the move.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen, up to 4.70GHz)
Memory
16GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch FHD Display
OS
Windows 11

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth multitasking with 16GB RAM

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and travel-friendly at 1.7kg

affiliate-tick

Crisp, clear display

affiliate-tick

Strong performance for the price

affiliate-tick

Sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No dedicated graphics for heavier tasks

affiliate-cross

Sound quality could be better

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for gaming or creative workloads

Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

What are buyers saying:

Users love its speed, reliable build, and compact size. It's often called “great for daily use” and “value for money,” especially for working professionals and students on the go.

Why choose this product:

If you want a no-nonsense laptop that’s fast, portable, and dependable, the V14 G3 checks those boxes. It’s ideal for office use, multitasking, and everyday productivity.

The Dell Inspiron 3530 offers dependable performance with a 13th Gen Intel i3 chip, backed by 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 120Hz FHD display promises smooth visuals, and the lightweight design at 1.62kg makes it easy to carry. Ideal for everyday users who want speed and utility without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)
Memory
8GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS Display, 120Hz
OS
Windows 11 + MS Office 2021

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth performance for day-to-day tasks

affiliate-tick

High refresh rate display

affiliate-tick

Lightweight at 1.62kg

affiliate-tick

Good audio and battery backup

affiliate-tick

Pre-installed MS Office and McAfee

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Several users reported screen issues

affiliate-cross

Not built for heavy multitasking or gaming

affiliate-cross

Battery backup may vary under load

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg

What are buyers saying:

Buyers praise its speed, looks, and everyday usability. While many are happy with sound and battery, screen issues are a recurring complaint, with some units having faulty display functionality out of the box.

Why choose this product:

It’s a solid pick for students or professionals who need a fast, lightweight laptop with a smooth display and reliable day-to-day performance. Comes bundled with software to get you started.

The Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop built for everyday flexibility. Powered by an Intel i3-N305 with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles light work with ease. Its 14-inch WUXGA display supports pen input, and the 360-degree hinge makes it perfect for casual creatives, students, or anyone who values portability.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-N305
Memory
8GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch WUXGA Touchscreen
OS
Windows 11 Home + MS Office

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Touchscreen with stylus support

affiliate-tick

Lightweight at 1.54kg

affiliate-tick

2-in-1 flexibility with 360° hinge

affiliate-tick

Sharp WUXGA display

affiliate-tick

Pre-loaded with MS Office

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for heavy multitasking

affiliate-cross

Basic processor limits gaming or editing performance

affiliate-cross

Build quality feels average

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA 14, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Obsidian Black, 1.54KG, A3SP14-31PT, AES Pen Solution Laptop

What are buyers saying:

Customers find it delivers good value for money. The touchscreen and pen support stand out as key features. Most buyers see it as a reliable, affordable laptop for casual daily use.

Why choose this product:

This is a great pick if you want a lightweight, versatile touchscreen laptop for note-taking, reading, and basic work. The included stylus and convertible design add useful functionality.

The HP OmniBook 5, formerly known as Pavilion, combines modern performance with a crisp 2K display. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, it’s built for productivity. Its 16-inch screen offers sharp visuals and enough real estate for multitasking, making it a smart pick for professionals or students who need speed and clarity.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen)
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16-inch 2K IPS Display (300 nits)
OS
Windows 11 + Office Home 2024 + M365 Basic (1 yr)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-resolution 2K display

affiliate-tick

Fast RAM and SSD combo

affiliate-tick

Pre-loaded with full Office suite

affiliate-tick

Privacy-focused webcam shutter

affiliate-tick

Slim profile at 1.79kg

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No user reviews yet

affiliate-cross

Onboard RAM not upgradeable

affiliate-cross

No dedicated graphics

HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) 2K,IPS,300 nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home24, Blue, 1.79kg, Camera w/Shutter, ba1123TU

What are buyers saying:

This is a new release, so user feedback isn’t available yet. On paper, it looks like a solid blend of display quality, performance, and portability at this price point.

Why choose this product:

If you're after a sleek, powerful laptop with a sharp display and long-term software value, this checks the right boxes. The 2K screen and solid internals stand out in its segment.

The HP Victus with 12th Gen Intel i7 and RTX 3050 is a performance-driven machine ideal for gaming and demanding workloads. It delivers smooth gameplay on a 144Hz FHD screen, backed by strong audio from B&O-tuned speakers. While the build could be sturdier, especially around the hinge, it’s a solid value-for-money gaming laptop that handles most tasks with ease.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz
Memory and storage
16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD
OS
Windows 11 + MS Office, Backlit Keyboard

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong CPU-GPU combo for gaming

affiliate-tick

Large 1TB SSD and ample RAM

affiliate-tick

144Hz display is smooth and immersive

affiliate-tick

Great sound quality with B&O tuning

affiliate-tick

Full-size backlit keyboard

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Build quality could be better

affiliate-cross

Noticeable screen wobble

affiliate-cross

Heavier at 2.29kg

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual Speakers (MSO, Silver, 2.29 kg), fa0187TX

What are buyers saying:

Users call it a “beast” in terms of performance and audio. The display and speed impress, though some mention a shaky hinge and plasticky build. Still, it’s seen as great value.

Why choose this product:

If you want a capable gaming laptop under budget without compromising on performance or display smoothness, this one checks most boxes. The RTX 3050 and 144Hz screen make it game-ready.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED combines power, portability, and stunning visuals in one sleek package. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and marked by Intel Evo, it handles heavy multitasking with ease. The OLED display is a visual treat, and thoughtful additions like a privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard round out this premium pick.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i9-13900H Processor (2.6 GHz)
Display
15.6-inch 2.8K OLED Display (2880 x 1620)
Memory
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
OS
Windows 11, MS Office Home 2021
Weight
1.60 kg, 75WHr battery

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Brilliant OLED display with sharp visuals

affiliate-tick

Fast boot-up and multitasking

affiliate-tick

Privacy-focused features (shutter, fingerprint)

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and travel-friendly

affiliate-tick

Intel Evo certified

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing

affiliate-cross

No dedicated GPU

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED, 2.8K (2880 x 1620) 16:9,Core i9-13900H Processor 2.6 GHz,Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/75WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.60 kg),S5504VA-MA943WS

What are buyers saying:

Buyers praise the quick performance, privacy features, vibrant OLED screen, and responsive keyboard. From boot speed to multitasking, everything feels snappy. One user summed it up: “Just go for it.”

Why choose this product:

This is a solid choice for professionals and creators who want top-tier performance in a lightweight body. The OLED display, i9 processor, and long battery life make it a standout.

The Acer Nitro V is a performance-packed gaming laptop powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and RTX 4050 GPU. It handles competitive titles like Valorant with ease, pushing up to 400 fps. While its 165Hz display delivers smooth visuals, feedback on build quality and battery life is mixed. Still, it's a strong contender under a tight gaming budget.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS Display, 165Hz refresh rate
Memory
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
Weight
2.11 kg, Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent gaming performance (up to 400 fps in Valorant)

affiliate-tick

High refresh rate display

affiliate-tick

Capable for work and creative tasks

affiliate-tick

Generous RAM and GPU for the price

affiliate-tick

Sleek, gamer-friendly look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on battery life

affiliate-cross

Build quality concerns from some users

affiliate-cross

Can run warm under heavy load

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying:

Gamers love the frame rates and multitasking power. Some highlight the 165Hz display and graphics card, but concerns exist around long-term durability, battery performance, and whether the price fully matches the build.

Why choose this product:

If you’re after a gaming laptop that delivers strong graphics performance without blowing your budget, the Nitro V ticks the right boxes. It’s fast, capable, and tuned for high frame rates.

Want a laptop mainly for work or study?

Go for a lightweight model like the Lenovo V14 or HP 15s. They're fast, reliable, and easy to carry—ideal for office work, browsing, and presentations.

Planning to play games or edit videos?

Choose the HP Victus or Acer Nitro V. Both come with dedicated NVIDIA GPUs and high refresh rate displays, making them perfect for gaming and creative workloads.

Need a touchscreen or 2-in-1 device?

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 gives you the flexibility of a tablet and laptop in one. Great for note-taking, light tasks, and entertainment on the move.

Prioritising premium design and high performance?

Pick the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED. With its Intel i9 chip, stunning OLED screen, and top-tier features, it’s ideal for power users and professionals.

Top 3 features of the laptops with Intel CPU

Laptop

Display

Processor

Ideal For

HP 15s15.6" FHD Anti-GlareIntel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)Basic use, students
Lenovo V14 G314" FHDIntel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)Multitasking, professionals
Dell Inspiron 353015.6" FHD IPS, 120HzIntel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)Casual users, students
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 1414" WUXGA Touchscreen (2-in-1)Intel Core i3-N305Everyday use, touchscreen needs
HP OmniBook 516" 2K IPS, 300 nitsIntel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen)Work and productivity
HP Victus15.6" FHD IPS, 144HzIntel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)Gaming and heavy multitasking
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED15.6" 2.8K OLED, 16:9Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen)Power users, creators
Acer Nitro V15.6" FHD IPS, 165HzIntel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen)Gaming and creative work

FAQs on Laptop

  • Are Intel Core i3 laptops good enough for everyday use?

    Yes, newer-gen i3 laptops like the HP 15s handle browsing, video calls, documents, and light multitasking well. Ideal for students and basic office users.

  • What’s the benefit of choosing an Intel Core i7 or i9 laptop?

    These processors are built for heavy multitasking, fast performance, and demanding tasks like gaming, editing, or running large apps. Great for power users or professionals.

  • Do I need a dedicated GPU for casual gaming?

    Not necessarily. Integrated Intel Iris Xe or UHD Graphics can handle casual gaming, but for smoother, higher-FPS gameplay, a laptop with an RTX 3050 or 4050 is better.

  • How important is refresh rate for productivity tasks?

    For regular work, a standard 60Hz screen is fine. But if you're into content creation, design, or gaming, a 120Hz or 144Hz panel feels smoother and more responsive.

  • Which laptop is best if portability is my top priority?

    Go with the Acer Aspire 3 Spin or Lenovo V14. Both are lightweight, compact, and built for users who work on the go.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

