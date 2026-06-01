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Laundry taking too much time? These top 10 smart washing machines can help

Still spending too much time on laundry? These 10 smart washing machines offer features designed to save effort and improve results.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:11 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

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Laundry is one of those household chores that never really stops. But the latest generation of washing machines is doing more than just cleaning clothes. Features such as AI-based wash programs, steam cleaning, load sensing, Wi-Fi controls, and inverter motors are helping households save time, water, and effort while improving fabric care.

Check out these top 10 watching machines to save your time and hard work.
Check out these top 10 watching machines to save your time and hard work.

Whether you need a large-capacity machine for a busy family or a compact front-loader for daily use, there are plenty of options available across budgets. From Samsung and LG to IFB, Whirlpool, Haier, Panasonic, and Godrej, these washing machines combine useful technology with practical performance. Here are 10 models worth considering if you're planning your next upgrade.

Large households often struggle with multiple laundry cycles every day. Haier’s 10.5kg top-load machine is designed to reduce that burden by handling bulky loads, including bedsheets, towels, and everyday clothing in one go. The built-in Butterfly Heater improves heat distribution inside the drum, while the Oceanus Wave Drum is designed to reduce friction on fabrics. Fuzzy Logic technology automatically adjusts water levels based on the load, helping avoid unnecessary water consumption.

Specifications

Capacity
10.5 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
780 RPM
Heater
In-built Butterfly Heater
Drum Type
Oceanus Wave Drum (Stainless Steel)
Wash Programs
15 programs
Power Consumption
700 Watts
Special Features
Fuzzy Logic, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Magic Filter

Reasons to Buy

Large 10.5kg capacity for big families

5-star energy efficiency

In-built butterfly heater

Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle fabric care

780 RPM spin speed for faster drying

Reasons to Avoid

Takes up more space (top load design)

Heavier than front-load models

Slightly higher water consumption

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LG's 9kg front-load washing machine brings together AI-powered washing, steam cleaning, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its AI Direct Drive technology analyses fabric type and load weight before selecting the most suitable drum movement. Through the LG ThinQ app, users can start or monitor wash cycles remotely, download additional programs, and run diagnostic checks. For families looking for connected laundry management, this model covers most essential requirements.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Heater
In-built
Wash Programs
14 programs
Power Consumption
700 Watts
Special Features
6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Tub Clean

Reasons to Buy

AI Direct Drive technology for fabric care

5-star energy efficiency

Steam & Allergy Care function

Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

Quiet and reliable inverter motor

Reasons to Avoid

Higher price point

Front load requires bending

Longer wash cycles

Samsung combines AI-based features with its EcoBubble technology in this 9kg front-loader. The system converts detergent into bubbles that penetrate fabric quickly, even at lower temperatures. AI connectivity learns washing habits and recommends suitable cycles. Other highlights include Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak for stain removal, a 39-minute Super Speed wash cycle, and 23 wash programs. The 1400 RPM spin speed also helps reduce drying time.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Energy Rating
5 Star (Class A)
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Wash Programs
12+ programs
Special Features
AI Energy Mode reduces energy up to 70%
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (SmartThings)

Reasons to Buy

Ecobubble technology for cold water washing

AI Control with AI Energy Mode

5-star energy efficiency

Superspeed wash (39 min cycle)

Wi-Fi SmartThings connectivity

Reasons to Avoid

Premium pricing

Complex control panel for some users

Requires a specific detergent for Ecobubble

Suitable for small and mid-sized families, this Whirlpool front-load machine uses 6th Sense Technology to adjust wash settings based on fabric type and load conditions. The built-in heater and steam wash function support hygiene-focused cleaning, while the machine offers dedicated programs for fabrics ranging from cotton and wool to denim and baby clothing. Its 1200 RPM spin speed helps balance cleaning performance and fabric care.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1000 RPM
Heater
In-built
Wash Programs
8 programs
Special Features
MAGIC CLEAN, 6th Sense Technology, Child Lock

Reasons to Buy

Compact 7kg size for small families

5-star energy efficiency

Inverter technology for quiet operation

In-built heater

MAGIC CLEAN technology

Reasons to Avoid

Smaller capacity not suitable for large families

Limited wash programs compared to premium models

No smart connectivity

Godrej focuses on practical stain removal and efficient detergent usage with this 8kg front-loader. Load-sensing technology automatically adjusts wash settings according to laundry volume. The machine also uses turbidity sensing to improve rinsing performance and reduce detergent residue. Designed for Indian households, it targets common stains such as turmeric, mehendi, and food spills while helping reduce wrinkles during the wash cycle.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1000 RPM
Wash Programs
10 programs
Special Features
AI Tech, Delay Start, Child Lock

Reasons to Buy

8kg capacity for medium families

5-star energy efficiency

AI technology for smart washing

In-built heater

Good warranty coverage

Reasons to Avoid

Fewer advanced features vs premium brands

Limited smart connectivity

Average spin speed

This Whirlpool top-load model comes equipped with an in-built heater and Stainwash Pro technology aimed at tackling stubborn stains and hard-water challenges. It offers 12 wash programs and three hot-water modes that allow users to choose different temperature levels depending on the fabric and cleaning requirement. Features such as Auto Tub Clean, Zero Pressure Fill Technology, and 6th Sense intelligence add convenience to daily laundry routines.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
720 RPM
Wash Programs
11 programs (10+1)
Special Features
Triadic Pulsator, Anti-Allergen, Baby Wear, StainFighter
AI Features
Neural network-based fabric detection

Reasons to Buy

AI-powered fabric detection

DeepClean Technology with Triadic Pulsator

PowerSteam for germ elimination

5-star energy efficiency

Aqua Energie for hard water

Reasons to Avoid

Top load uses more water

Heavier unit

Higher price than basic top loaders

IFB's 9kg washing machine uses AI-driven algorithms to identify load weight and fabric type before selecting suitable wash parameters. The DeepClean technology works alongside Aqua Energie and Active Mix functions to improve detergent dissolution and tackle hard-water conditions. The machine is also designed for lower energy consumption, making it a practical option for users seeking long-term efficiency without compromising cleaning performance.

Specifications

Capacity
10 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Wash Programs
10 programs
Special Features
Fuzzy Logic, Child Lock, Lint Filter

Reasons to Buy

Large 10kg capacity for big families

Tata product trust (Voltas Beko)

5-star energy efficiency

In-built heater

Affordable pricing

Reasons to Avoid

Basic features compared to premium models

Top-load design uses more water

No smart connectivity

For families dealing with larger laundry loads, the 10kg capacity of this Voltas Beko washing machine offers added flexibility. Its Ideal Zero Pressure Technology ensures the machine can operate even when water pressure fluctuates. Auto Balance Detection helps maintain stability during high-speed spinning, while the soft-closing lid adds convenience and safety. The machine is built to handle heavy daily usage without requiring frequent intervention.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1000 RPM
Wash Programs
10 programs
Special Features
Inverter Technology, Child Lock, Tub Dry

Reasons to Buy

Steam technology for allergen removal

6 Motion DD for fabric care

5-star energy efficiency

Compact size for small spaces

AI Direct Drive motor

Reasons to Avoid

Smaller 7 kg capacity

Premium pricing for size

Front load requires bending

This LG front-load washer uses the company's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which combines different drum movements depending on the wash cycle. The Hygiene Steam function helps remove allergens, while Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting and maintenance. An inverter direct-drive motor reduces vibration and noise during operation. The stainless-steel drum is designed to improve durability while supporting fabric care over repeated wash cycles.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Wash Programs
12 programs
Special Features
Steam, Baby Care, Quick Wash, Tub Clean

Reasons to Buy

Inverter motor for energy savings

5-star energy efficiency

Compact 7kg size

Reliable Panasonic quality

Quiet operation

Reasons to Avoid

No in-built heater in this model

No digital display

Limited wash programs

Panasonic's 7kg front-load washing machine is built around stain treatment and fabric hygiene. The in-built heater enables hot-water washes that can help remove stubborn marks, while the steam function is useful for garments requiring extra care. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, the machine extracts more moisture from clothes, helping reduce drying time. Its front-load design also supports lower water and electricity consumption compared to conventional washing methods.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1000 RPM
Wash Programs
10 programs
Special Features
Inverter Technology, Child Lock, Tub Dry

Reasons to Buy

Inverter motor for energy savings

5-star energy efficiency

Compact 7kg size

Reliable Panasonic quality

Quiet operation

Reasons to Avoid

No in-built heater in this model

No digital display

Limited wash programs

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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