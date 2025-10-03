Lava Agni 4 launch timeline tipped: Check expected price, features, and more
Lava Agni 4 launch timeline tipped: Check expected price, features, and more
Lava is preparing to expand its flagship Agni series with the launch of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 5G smartphone in India. However, the company has not yet announced an official launch date, but leaks and rumors suggest that the Agni 4 will debut in India soon. The Lava Agni 4 will succeed the Agni 3, which was launched in India in October 2024.
Lava Agni 4: Launch Timeline (Leaked)
A recent teaser leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X suggests that the smartphone is expected to debut in India as soon as November.
In terms of pricing, industry reports suggest the Agni 4 may debut in India with a price around Rs. 25,000. The estimation is reportedly based on the chipset and the earlier pricing strategy of its predecessor. If accurate, the new model could carry a higher price tag compared to the base variant of the Agni 3, which started at Rs. 20,999. The 2024 version offered 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a variant bundled with a charger was priced at Rs. 22,999.
Also read: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G review: Premium display at ₹13499, but is that enough?
Lava Agni 4: Design, Specifications, and Features (Expected)
The Lava Agni 4 is likely to bring notable changes in its design. Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming mobile phone may carry a horizontal camera module reminiscent of older LG models. The setup shows two vertically placed sensors positioned on either side of a central LED flash. The module is housed within a metal frame, which gives it a slightly raised appearance.
Also read: Lava Shark 5G review: Best budget mobile under ₹8000?
The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Agni 3, which was launched with a curved display, the Agni 4 may adopt a flat-panel design.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package
Performance upgrades are also expected. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. As for the optics, the device is tipped to feature a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear. It is also expected to include a large 7,000mAh battery, which could mark a significant jump from the 5,000mAh unit included in the previous model.