Lava Agni 4 launch timeline tipped: Check expected price, features, and more

Lava is preparing to expand its flagship Agni series with the launch of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 5G smartphone in India. However, the company has not yet announced an official launch date, but leaks and rumors suggest that the Agni 4 will debut in India soon. The Lava Agni 4 will succeed the Agni 3, which was launched in India in October 2024. Lava is gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Agni 4, with an upgraded design and features.

Lava Agni 4: Launch Timeline (Leaked)

A recent teaser leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X suggests that the smartphone is expected to debut in India as soon as November.

In terms of pricing, industry reports suggest the Agni 4 may debut in India with a price around Rs. 25,000. The estimation is reportedly based on the chipset and the earlier pricing strategy of its predecessor. If accurate, the new model could carry a higher price tag compared to the base variant of the Agni 3, which started at Rs. 20,999. The 2024 version offered 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a variant bundled with a charger was priced at Rs. 22,999.

Lava Agni 4: Design, Specifications, and Features (Expected)

The Lava Agni 4 is likely to bring notable changes in its design. Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming mobile phone may carry a horizontal camera module reminiscent of older LG models. The setup shows two vertically placed sensors positioned on either side of a central LED flash. The module is housed within a metal frame, which gives it a slightly raised appearance.

The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Agni 3, which was launched with a curved display, the Agni 4 may adopt a flat-panel design.

Performance upgrades are also expected. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. As for the optics, the device is tipped to feature a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear. It is also expected to include a large 7,000mAh battery, which could mark a significant jump from the 5,000mAh unit included in the previous model.