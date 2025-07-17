Lava Shark 5G review: Best budget mobile under 8000?

Lava Shark 5G review: If you think 5G smartphones are still out of reach for the budget-conscious buyer who is seeking a good device under the Rs. 10,000 price range, Lava, a homegrown brand, aims to change that mindset with its recently launched entry-level 5G smartphone, the Lava Shark 5G in India, priced under Rs. 10,000. At first glance, it looks like a basic phone with a large 6.75-inch screen, a dual rear camera, and a large 5000mAh battery. But budget phones often get a bad reputation for cutting corners. The Lava Shark 5G is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage varint in India.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

I’ve been using the Lava Shark 5G as my secondary device for a while now, and in this review, I’ll walk you through whether it really delivers on what it promises and how it holds up beyond just the spec sheet.

Lava Shark 5G Review: Design and Build Quality

Lava Shark 5G design,(Ijaj Khan/HT)

When it comes to design, the Lava Shark 5G keeps things simple with a straightforward approach rather than going for a flashy look. Its back has a glossy finish that provides a firm grip and feels sturdy when held. The device is available in two colour options, Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue, and I got the blue version for the review. Even though the body is made of plastic, it doesn’t come across as cheap and feels well put together. It also has an IP54 rating, so it can handle dust and some light splashes.

Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner is placed on the side and works quickly and reliably. I also liked that the phone includes a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, which many users still prefer. On the downside, the phone weighs about 200 grams, which sometimes feels a bit heavy to use comfortably with one hand.

Lava Shark 5G Review: Display

Lava Shark 5G features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display,(Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Lava Shark 5G features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 720 x 1600 resolution. On paper, this setup might feel underwhelming, especially with its HD+ resolution and noticeable bezels. But after spending some time with it, I found the screen usable enough for everyday needs, particularly thanks to its 600 nits peak brightness, which keeps things readable outdoors.

For video playback and general browsing, the display handles content reasonably well. Text appears clear, colours are slightly muted but consistent, and brightness remains sufficient in indoor and in low-light conditions. However, the Widevine L3 certification is a drawback; it restricts streaming to 480p on platforms like Netflix and YouTube, which limits the experience for those who prefer high-definition content.

On the other hand, under the direct sunlight, visibility takes a hit, though it stays functional and it is which is understandable at this price point. In short, the display isn’t a selling point, but it manages to hold its own for basic usage. It’s a basic screen that gets the job done without surprising you.

Lava Shark 5G Review: Performance

The Lava Shark 5G runs on the Unisoc T765 chipset, featuring an octa-core setup with two Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55 cores, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. I have been using the device for some time now, and regular tasks like browsing, messaging, and switching between lightweight apps, the device holds up well. The interface feels clean, and the overall response time stays consistent unless you push it with too many heavy apps at once.

Although I didn’t test graphics-intensive games like COD or BGMI, casual titles like Subway Surfers and Angry Birds ran without hiccups, and I didn’t notice any heating issues as well. Additionally, the 5G performance was also reliable, which will offer you stable speeds in supported areas with low latency.

At Rs. 7,999, this isn’t built for power users or heavy gamers, but it gets the basics right. For someone looking to handle daily tasks, stay connected to the world, and enjoy basic gaming without spending much, the Lava Shark 5G manages to deliver more than expected from a budget phone.

Lava Shark 5G Review: Camera

The Lava Shark 5G Features a dual camera setup on the rear. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Lava Shark 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor along with a secondary camera. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie shooter. In everyday use, the rear camera manages to take reasonably good photos, especially in well-lit environments. Colours look balanced, and the details are fine enough for sharing on Instagram and Facebook. It handles natural lighting fairly well, but once the lighting gets tricky, like in the evening or indoors, there’s a noticeable dip in sharpness and a bit more noise creeps into the images. It’s not unexpected at this price point, but it’s something to keep in mind.

When it comes to video, both the front and rear cameras record at 1080p and 30 frames per second. The footage is fine if you just want to capture casual moments, but it won’t impress if you’re looking for something crisp or professional. The front camera is straightforward; it handles selfies and video calls well enough for everyday use, nothing flashy but reliable. Overall, the camera setup is practical and fits the phone’s budget-friendly profile.

Lava Shark 5G: Charging and Battery Life

The device houses a 5000mAh battery, (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Lava Shark 5G holds up well when it comes to battery life. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, which consistently lasts through a full day and often stretches into the second, even with 5G turned on and regular usage like browsing, streaming, and social media scrolling.

While the mobile phone supports 18W charging, the box includes only a 10W Type-C charger. Charging from zero to full takes a little over two hours, so it’s not the quickest turnaround, but manageable if you plug it in overnight. The battery won’t leave you stranded halfway through the day, which is what most people really need.

Verdict

The Lava Shark 5G is a solid choice for anyone seeking a reliable 5G smartphone on a tight budget. It offers a sturdy design, smooth performance for daily tasks, and a large 5000mAh battery that easily lasts through the day. The 90Hz display and responsive fingerprint sensor add good value for its class. However, the HD+ screen with limited streaming quality and basic camera performance may leave users wanting more. Priced at Rs. 7,999, it’s ideal for users prioritising connectivity and battery life over premium features. Those looking for better display or gaming can look for other better alternatives like Poco M7, Infinix Hot 60, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and other options.