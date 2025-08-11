Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G mobile with Dimensity 7060 SoC launched: Check price, features and more

Lava has expanded its 5G mobile phone series in India with the launch of Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G. The device will be available in two colour variants: Feather White and Midnight Black, and features a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more. Let’s take a closer look at what Lava has brought for users with this Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G mobile launched in India. (Lava)

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Sales will begin on August 16 via Amazon. Additionally, Lava has announced doorstep after-sales service for the model, offering direct support to customers post-purchase.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G: Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. For photography, the device comes with a 50MP primary rear camera using a Sony IMX752 sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. The front-facing camera houses an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The handset runs on Android 15 out of the box and will receive one major Android version update, which will bring it to Android 16, along with two years of security patches.

Furthermore, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that handles biometric authentication. Additionally, it is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a dedicated cooling chamber to help with heat management during extended usage.

Moreover, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The device measures 7.55mm in thickness and weighs 174g.