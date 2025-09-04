Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G mobile with 5000mAh battery, dual camera, launched in India at 6,099

Lava has expanded its budget-friendly Yuva lineup with the launch of Lava Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G mobile. The latest device features a dual-camera 13MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a large display, all for under Rs. 10,000 price segment. Let’s take a closer look at its price, specifications and features. Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G mobile launched in India at Rs. 6,099 for 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. (Lava)

Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. For photography, the handset features a dual-camera setup, featuring a 13MP main sensor along with a secondary sensor. It also has an LED flash that supports the rear camera in low-light conditions for better shots. For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with a 5MP front camera.

Also read: These iPhones and MacBooks are now vintage: Check if yours is on the list

Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor built on the 28nm process, paired with the PowerVR GE8322 GPU. The smartphone is available with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB through a microSD card. It runs on Android 15 Go edition, which claims to offer a lightweight software experience suitable for entry-level hardware. The handset also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Also read: Android users can now play YouTube videos in background for free with Microsoft’s Edge browser update

Although the Lava Yuva Smart 2 does not support 5G connectivity, it includes Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM Radio.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G Mobile: Price and Availability

Lava Yuva Smart 2 5G mobile is priced at Rs. 6,099 for the single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Interred buyers can also avail access to Lava’s free at-home service facility, which is available across the company’s devices.