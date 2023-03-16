Lawyers at PricewaterhouseCoopers to get ‘AI assistant’: All you need to know

As many as 4,000 legal professionals working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLC are set to be assisted by artificial technology (AI), as the London-based accounting and consulting firm has signed an agreement with Harvey, an AI startup, to assist PwC lawyers with various legal works.

The partnership, announced in a statement on Wednesday, makes PwC the latest organisation to introduce generative AI technology for legal work.

Here is all you need to know about PwC-Harvey partnership

(1.) PricewaterhouseCoopers and Harvey have signed an initial contract for 12 months, the statement said, adding that the AI assistant will help PwC lawyers with contract analysis, regulatory compliance work, due diligence, and other legal advisory and consulting services.

(2.) The company, however, made it clear the technology will not replace the firm's legal professionals, and also said Harvey will not provide legal advice to PwC's clients.

(3.) Harvey runs on technology built by OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed artificial research lab and the creator of the revolutionary ChatGPT. On Tuesday, OpenAI released an upgraded version of ChatGPT.

(4.) PricewaterhouseCoopers, meanwhile, further said it will work with Harvey's platform to develop its own artificial intelligence models which, in turn, will create custom products and services.

(5.) Other companies that have started using generative AI technology include global law firm Allen & Overy, London-headquartered Robin AI that focuses on contracts, legal research organisation Casetext, and more.

(With Reuters inputs)

