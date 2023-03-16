Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Lawyers at PricewaterhouseCoopers to get ‘AI assistant’: All you need to know

Lawyers at PricewaterhouseCoopers to get ‘AI assistant’: All you need to know

technology
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:18 AM IST

PwC has signed an initial 12-month contract with Harvey, an AI startup, which runs on technology built by OpenAI.

PwC said it has signed an initial 12-month contract with AI startup Harvey (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

As many as 4,000 legal professionals working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLC are set to be assisted by artificial technology (AI), as the London-based accounting and consulting firm has signed an agreement with Harvey, an AI startup, to assist PwC lawyers with various legal works.

The partnership, announced in a statement on Wednesday, makes PwC the latest organisation to introduce generative AI technology for legal work.

Here is all you need to know about PwC-Harvey partnership

(1.) PricewaterhouseCoopers and Harvey have signed an initial contract for 12 months, the statement said, adding that the AI assistant will help PwC lawyers with contract analysis, regulatory compliance work, due diligence, and other legal advisory and consulting services.

(2.) The company, however, made it clear the technology will not replace the firm's legal professionals, and also said Harvey will not provide legal advice to PwC's clients.

(3.) Harvey runs on technology built by OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed artificial research lab and the creator of the revolutionary ChatGPT. On Tuesday, OpenAI released an upgraded version of ChatGPT.

(4.) PricewaterhouseCoopers, meanwhile, further said it will work with Harvey's platform to develop its own artificial intelligence models which, in turn, will create custom products and services.

(5.) Other companies that have started using generative AI technology include global law firm Allen & Overy, London-headquartered Robin AI that focuses on contracts, legal research organisation Casetext, and more.

(With Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
artificial intelligence
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP