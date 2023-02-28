League of Legends patch 13.5 preview: Champion buffs, Champion nerfs and more

The preview for League of Legends patch 13.5 is now available, and it appears that the update will bring a fresh set of balance adjustments to several champions in the game.

League of Legends patch 13.5 is likely to go live next week on February 8, 2023. It is expected to have a significant impact on the current competitive meta. Some of the main aspects of the update will be the buffs to LeBlanc, Kennen, Aatrox, and Tryndamere.

In terms of nerfs, AP Twitch, Rammus, and Aurelion Sol will be considerably weakened, while others such as Yuumi, Zed, and Ashe will undergo some modifications.

Developers have announced the following changes while talking about the upcoming League of Legends 13.5 patch.

“Larger scope changes to LB, Yuumi, Jungle adjustments (+power into farming/countering, nerfing ganking), Azir. Still mostly following up from Navori changes, Jungle adjustments and getting Mage items into a better spot. After this, gearing up for MSI focused balance from 13.6.”

Here are the tentative changes:

1) Champion buffs

LeBlanc

Kennen

Aatrox

Tryndamere

Rumble

Fizz

Jinx

Samira

2)Champion nerfs

Gangplank

Twitch (AP)

Rammus

Aurelion Sol

Caitlyn

Xayah

Yorick

3) Champion adjustments

Yuumi

Pantheon

Zed

Ashe

Azir

4) System buffs

Cosmic Drive

5) System adjustments

Triumph

Grasp of the Undying

Jungle Adjustments

6) System nerfs

Seraph’s Embrace