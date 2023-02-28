Home / Technology / League of Legends patch 13.5 preview: Champion buffs, Champion nerfs and more

League of Legends patch 13.5 preview: Champion buffs, Champion nerfs and more

technology
Published on Feb 28, 2023 02:56 PM IST

League of Legends patch 13.5 is likely to go live next week on February 8, 2023. It is expected to have a significant impact on the current competitive meta.

Image for representation(Twitter)
Image for representation(Twitter)
Edited by Adarsh Kumar Gupta

The preview for League of Legends patch 13.5 is now available, and it appears that the update will bring a fresh set of balance adjustments to several champions in the game.

League of Legends patch 13.5 is likely to go live next week on February 8, 2023. It is expected to have a significant impact on the current competitive meta. Some of the main aspects of the update will be the buffs to LeBlanc, Kennen, Aatrox, and Tryndamere.

ALSO READ| League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Week 6 standings: T1 qualify for playoff

In terms of nerfs, AP Twitch, Rammus, and Aurelion Sol will be considerably weakened, while others such as Yuumi, Zed, and Ashe will undergo some modifications.

Developers have announced the following changes while talking about the upcoming League of Legends 13.5 patch.

“Larger scope changes to LB, Yuumi, Jungle adjustments (+power into farming/countering, nerfing ganking), Azir. Still mostly following up from Navori changes, Jungle adjustments and getting Mage items into a better spot. After this, gearing up for MSI focused balance from 13.6.”

Here are the tentative changes:

1) Champion buffs

LeBlanc

Kennen

Aatrox

Tryndamere

Rumble

Fizz

Jinx

Samira

2)Champion nerfs

Gangplank

Twitch (AP)

Rammus

Aurelion Sol

Caitlyn

Xayah

Yorick

3) Champion adjustments

Yuumi

Pantheon

Zed

Ashe

Azir

4) System buffs

Cosmic Drive

5) System adjustments

Triumph

Grasp of the Undying

Jungle Adjustments

6) System nerfs

Seraph’s Embrace

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gaming
gaming
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out