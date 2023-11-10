Leak suggests a possible LEGO soccer experience from 2K Games on the horizon

A recent leak has stirred excitement among LEGO video game enthusiasts as details about a new title from 2K Games appear to have surfaced ahead of an official announcement.

A leak has revealed details about a new LEGO video game called LEGO 2K Goooal!(TT Games)

Traditionally, LEGO games have been crafted by Traveller's Tales, but LEGO's recent decision to diversify licensing has led to collaborations with other studios. In 2022, 2K Games entered into a multi-game deal with the LEGO Company, resulting in the release of LEGO 2K Drive in May 2023, which, despite receiving mixed reviews, found success with its family-friendly appeal.

The latest leak, spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, JammyBoi64, hints at a new game titled LEGO 2K Goooal! The information was gleaned from a briefly publicized store page on the Australian PlayStation Store before any official confirmation. Reportedly developed by Sumo Digital and published by 2K as part of their agreement with LEGO, the game features LEGO mini-figures engaged in soccer on the key art displayed on the leaked page.

According to JammyBoi64's screenshot, LEGO 2K Goooal! is slated for release on both PS4 and PS5 consoles, offering support for both online and offline play. This cross-generational release follows the pattern set by LEGO 2K Drive and the Traveller's Tales-developed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The leaked store page also unveiled potential concerns for some players, indicating the possible inclusion of microtransactions in LEGO 2K Goooal! 2K Games has faced criticism in the past for incorporating in-game transactions, making this news a point of apprehension for the gaming community. However, conflicting information about online player capacity suggests some uncertainty until an official announcement from 2K.

While an official confirmation from 2K Games is pending, rumors surrounding LEGO 2K Goooal! have been circulating for some time.

The game's existence gained traction after being rated by the Korean rating board in June 2023. With the holiday season approaching, speculation is rife that 2K Games might be gearing up for a surprise release of LEGO 2K Goooal!, potentially making it a festive treat for LEGO and gaming enthusiasts alike.

