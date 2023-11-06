GTA 6's map will probably be small in size but full of details, Does bigger mean better for Rockstar Games?

Devotee fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) eagerly await any official news about the highly anticipated game from Rockstar Games. While Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the game's details, a substantial leak that surfaced last year has kept fans on their toes, as they've been meticulously dissecting every piece of information they can find. GTA 6 map compared with GTA 5

Since the leak, these fervent fans have been working diligently to piece together a map of the game using coordinates extracted from gameplay footage. However, not everyone is entirely satisfied with the progress, as it's important to remember that this map is unofficial and may not accurately represent the final game, especially since it's based on in-development materials.

Nonetheless, some enthusiasts have expressed their concerns and opinions about the map's size and design.

One Reddit user, pk10534, voiced their unease with the perceived size of the game world, particularly comparing it to the size of Los Santos from GTA V. They noted their hopes for a more expansive urban area and questioned the community's fascination with small city blocks surrounded by vast, empty landscapes. Another user, dubbs911, added to the conversation, remarking on the potential abundance of empty space in the game.

Notably, the game's map size isn't the sole factor determining the player experience. Some have suggested that GTA VI could feature a smaller but denser map, offering a more engaging and immersive world with plenty of activities and content to explore. After all, size doesn't always equate to quality.

The anticipation for a GTA VI reveal has been building for quite some time, and recent events have only added to the excitement and speculation.

Last week, there was a significant buzz in the gaming community, with insiders and fans expecting Rockstar Games to finally unveil GTA VI. A private video on the studio's website fueled this anticipation—however, the week ended without any official announcement.

One former Rockstar Games developer has shared their perspective, suggesting that GTA VI's map should be smaller and denser compared to some of its predecessors.

