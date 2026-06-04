Leaving for summer holidays? 5 smart home security gadgets you’ll regret not buying

Summer vacation season is officially here. While you are busy planning itineraries, booking flights, and packing bags, there is one nagging thought that can instantly ruin your holiday vibe: “Is my house safe back home?” Keep your home secured with affordable home security gadgets for 24/7 surveillance. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Traditionally, securing an Indian home meant requesting a neighbor to pick up the newspaper, leaving a balcony light on 24/7 (which practically screams, "No one is home!"), and relying on heavy iron padlocks. But it’s 2026, and your home security needs an upgrade. You don't need an expensive, wired monthly security subscription to protect your house. With high-speed Wi-Fi and affordable AI tech, you can monitor your home right from your smartphone while sitting on a beach in Goa or exploring Europe. Here are 5 smart home security gadgets worth buying before you zip your suitcases. The 5 must-have home security gadgets to keep your home safe The 360° indoor security camera (With AI person detection) An indoor camera is the absolute baseline of modern home security. Older cameras used to send a notification every time a curtain moved under the ceiling fan. Today’s cameras are significantly smarter. Here's what I recommend.

The Qubo 360° 3MP smart camera by Hero Group delivers crystal-clear 2K surveillance with enhanced data privacy through its STQC certification. Featuring advanced AI person detection and color night vision, it minimises false alarms while providing vivid nocturnal feeds. This pack of two offers an affordable, comprehensive security solution for multi-room coverage.

Specifications Resolution 3MP 2K HD Field of View 360-degree pan-and-tilt Special Features AI Person Detection & Color Night Vision Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi & Wired Smart Ecosystem Amazon Alexa Compatible Reasons to buy Highly secure with official STQC data protection certification. Excellent value with a twin-camera pack for wide coverage. Reason to avoid Requires a continuous corded electric power source to operate. Cloud storage requires an ongoing paid subscription after trial.

Why it’s perfect for Indian homes? The combination of localized AI that ignores ceiling fans and STQC security certification guarantees reliable, hack-proof monitoring for Indian apartments. The smart video doorbell With the explosion of quick-commerce (Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart) and daily couriers, your front door sees a lot of action. When you are away, unanswered doorbells are a dead giveaway that the house is empty. Here's what I recommend.

2. TP-Link Tapo D230S1 2K 5Mp/1920p Smart Wireless Security Video Doorbell,Battery-Powered,Two-Way Talk,Ip64,Colour Night Vision,Cloud &Local Storage,Compatible with Alexa&Google Home,Easy Installation Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 is a premium, wire-free video doorbell offering an ultra-sharp 5MP head-to-toe view. Equipped with a starlight sensor and color night vision, it captures vivid details in pitch darkness. Its long-lasting rechargeable battery, localized AI detection, and robust anti-theft alarm make it a powerful, hassle-free outdoor guard.

Specifications Resolution 5MP 2K Ultra HD Field of View 160-degree diagonal (4:3 aspect ratio) Power Source Rechargeable and removable battery Storage Options MicroSD card (up to 512GB) & Cloud Weather Resistance IP64 water and dust resistant Reasons to buy True wireless installation with no drilling or complex wiring required. Massive local storage capability up to 512GB eliminates monthly fees. Reason to avoid Higher initial investment compared to entry-level wired doorbells. Battery requires periodic recharging depending on daily motion triggers.

Why it’s perfect for Indian homes? Its 4:3 head-to-toe view lets you check courier packages left on the floor, while the zero-wiring design makes it entirely landlord-friendly for rented apartments. Smart Wi-Fi plugs (The Ultimate Deception Tool) Leaving a balcony or living room light turned on for a week straight is a classic mistake. Intruders look for houses where the lights stay on even at 10 AM. Here's what I recommend.

The TP-Link Tapo P110 is a heavy-duty 16A smart plug engineered to control high-power appliances remotely. Beyond simple scheduling and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, it features advanced real-time energy monitoring. Its dedicated Away Mode serves as an excellent security tool by randomly operating lights to simulate occupancy while you travel.

Specifications Current Rating 16 Amps for large appliances Safety Protection 4-way integrated safety material Wireless Protocol 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (No hub required) Energy Tracking Real-time power consumption monitoring Control Methods Tapo App, Alexa, and Google Assistant Reasons to buy Handles heavy appliances like ACs and geysers without overheating. Built-in Away Mode naturally tricks onlookers into thinking the house is occupied. Reason to avoid Only fits larger 16A power sockets, not standard 6A points. Requires a stable, uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection to execute remote commands.

Why it’s perfect for Indian homes It effortlessly handles high-load appliances prone to being left on, while protecting expensive electronics from frequent voltage fluctuations with its 4-way safety system. Smart digital door lock If your vacation involves leaving your plants to be watered by a neighbour or allowing your domestic help to clean the house while you are away, handing over physical keys is always a security risk. Here's what I recommend.

The Native by Urban Company Lock Pro is an all-in-one security solution combining a digital deadbolt, an HD camera, and a smart doorbell. It offers an impressive seven ways to unlock, including biometric fingerprinting and app-based requests. With its patent-pending Doorbell Connect feature, it instantly beams the visitor's photograph directly to your smartphone.

Specifications Unlock Methods 7 ways (Fingerprint, Passcode, App, OTP, RFID, Key, Photo-Request) Camera Resolution 1080p HD with 120-degree wide-angle view Locking Mechanism Four heavy-duty stainless steel deadbolts Emergency Power USB-C port for external backup power Warranty Coverage 3-year unconditional warranty via UC app Reasons to buy Eliminates the need for a separate outdoor security camera or video doorbell. Comes with free professional installation and a hassle-free, one-click warranty service. Reason to avoid Premium pricing makes it a significant upfront investment for homeowners. Relies heavily on the proprietary Urban Company app ecosystem for remote functions.

Why it’s perfect for Indian homes? It allows you to securely manage time-restricted OTP codes for your domestic help or delivery drivers, backed by four heavy-duty deadbolts built for traditional Indian wooden doors. Smart motion-sensor outdoor LED lights Intruders hate the spotlight. Dark balconies, open terraces, and dimly lit main gates are primary targets.

Why these are perfect for Indian homes: If you choose solar-powered motion sensor lights, they require zero electrical wiring. They charge during the hot summer day and sit in standby mode at night. Here's what I recommend.

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