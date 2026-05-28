Leaving your home empty this summer? 5 top-rated night vision cameras to stop intruders

Summer vacations are the perfect time to travel and make new memories with your family. But going away from your home for a few days comes with a major concern - security. What if your existing safety measures aren't enough? What if someone tries to break into your home while you are away? These concerns are real and so are the chances of local burglars or people you deal with on a daily basis breaking and entering into your home. Sure, security cameras are a way you can keep a watch on your home even from afar. But a lot of these security cameras capture blurry videos and grainy shadows that are of little use while protecting your home and helping the police should the situation arise. Enter: Security cameras with night vision. These security cameras can be used both indoors and outdoors. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Unlike basic security cameras, night vision CCTV cameras can capture sharp and detailed footage even in complete darkness. Many modern models also offer features like colour night vision, motion detection alerts, two-way audio, cloud storage, and smartphone connectivity, which in turn helps home owners to monitor their property from anywhere in real time. These security cameras can act as both a deterrent and a reliable evidence recorder thereby reducing a source of constant worry for you.

So, if you are planning to go away for a long vacation this summer or if you are planning to upgrade the security system of your home, we have shortlisted 5 top-rated night vision CCTV cameras that will deliver clear nighttime visibility, smart security features, and dependable performance all day and all night long.