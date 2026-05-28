Your daily routine can feel noticeably smoother and far more convenient with these smart home gadgets
From smart locks to robot vacuums, these gadgets can make your home feel more connected, convenient and modern every day.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
All-new Amazon Echo Dot Max, Alexa speaker with 3X bass and room-filling sound, hands-free smart home management, Bluetooth, GraphiteView Details
₹10,999
Amazon Echo Show 5 (latest model) | Smart display with Alexa, 2x bass speaker, clearer sound, camera for home monitoring, bluetooth | CharcoalView Details
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with vibrant sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| WhiteView Details
₹5,499
Sonos Era 100 | Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa - BlackView Details
₹22,999
Amazon Echo Spot (latest model), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | BlackView Details
₹8,499
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smart home gadgets are no longer limited to expensive luxury homes or complicated setups. Over the last few years, these devices have become far more practical and affordable, especially in India. From controlling lights with your voice to checking your front door from your phone, smart gadgets can genuinely make daily life feel more convenient.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
What I also like is that many of these products no longer require deep technical knowledge. Most of them work with simple apps, support Alexa or Google Assistant, and can be installed within minutes. If you are planning to slowly build a smarter home setup, these are some gadget categories that are actually worth considering right now.
Smart home gadgets
|Category
|What It Does
|Smart speakers
|Voice control for music, reminders and smart devices
|Smart security cameras
|Lets you monitor your home remotely
|Robot vacuum cleaners
|Automatically cleans floors with minimal effort
|Smart lights
|Control brightness and colours using apps or voice
|Smart locks
|Keyless entry with app-based controls
|Smart doorbells
|Shows visitors and sends alerts to your phon
Smart speakers
Smart speakers are probably the easiest entry point into the smart home category. Devices like Alexa and Google Assistant powered speakers can answer questions, set reminders, control smart gadgets and even play music hands-free.
What makes them useful is the convenience factor. You can ask them to switch off lights, check the weather, create shopping lists or even control your TV if you have compatible devices connected. Budget smart speakers have also improved a lot recently, making them much more accessible for Indian buyers.
Smart security cameras
Security cameras have become one of the fastest growing smart gadget categories in India. A good smart camera allows you to monitor your home directly from your smartphone, even when you are outside.
Most modern options now support motion detection, night vision, two-way audio and cloud storage. Some models can even identify human movement separately from pets or random motion. Indoor cameras work well for monitoring rooms and pets, while outdoor cameras are useful for entrances and parking areas.
Robot vacuum cleaners
Robot vacuum cleaners used to feel like premium gadgets that only existed in tech videos, but they have become much more practical now. These devices can automatically clean your floors while you focus on other tasks.
Many newer models can map rooms, avoid obstacles and return to their charging docks automatically. Some even support both vacuuming and mopping. For homes with pets, kids or large floor areas, robot vacuums can save a surprising amount of time.
They are still relatively expensive compared to traditional vacuum cleaners, but the convenience factor is very hard to ignore once you start using one regularly.
Smart lights
Smart lights can instantly make a room feel more modern. These include smart bulbs, LED strips and decorative lighting systems that can be controlled through apps or voice assistants.
Apart from basic on and off controls, many smart lights also support brightness adjustment, colour changing modes and automation routines. You can schedule lights to switch on in the evening, dim automatically at night or sync them with music and movies.
This category has also become more affordable in India, which is why smart lighting is now one of the most common smart home upgrades.
Smart locks
Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular among apartment owners and people who prefer keyless access. Instead of using physical keys, these locks can be unlocked using fingerprints, passcodes, smartphone apps or RFID cards.
Some models also allow temporary access codes for guests or delivery staff. Features like auto locking and remote access notifications make them feel much more advanced than traditional locks.
For people who frequently forget keys or want an additional layer of convenience, smart locks can genuinely improve the daily experience.
Smart doorbells
Smart video doorbells combine security cameras with traditional doorbells. Whenever someone rings the bell, you receive a live video feed directly on your phone.
Most smart doorbells also support motion alerts, night vision and two-way communication. This means you can talk to visitors or delivery executives even if you are not at home.
In apartments and independent houses alike, these gadgets can add both convenience and security. And since online deliveries have become such a major part of daily life, smart doorbells feel far more useful today than they did a few years ago.
Smart home gadgets are gradually moving from luxury products to genuinely practical devices. You do not need to buy everything at once either. Even starting with a smart speaker or a few smart lights can make your setup feel noticeably more connected and modern.
The research and expertise
I have been covering smart home gadgets and consumer technology for years, regularly comparing devices across different categories and price ranges. From smart lights and speakers to security cameras and automation products, I have explored gadgets designed to make everyday living more convenient and connected.
For this buying guide, I compared smart home devices based on features, ease of use, connectivity, reliability, and value for money. I also checked customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these products for buyers.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More