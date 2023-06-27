LeBron James limited edition PS5 accessories launch date revealed

Sony has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated LeBron James PS5 accessories.

LeBron James PS5 accessories coming soon. (Image Credit: Sony)

Fans can mark their calendars for July 27 as they unveil the limited-edition LeBron James PS5 cover and DualSense controller. These exclusive items were initially introduced as part of the PlayStation Playmakers program, which celebrates celebrities who are passionate about gaming and collaborates with them to create custom-designed accessories.

The program features notable personalities like NFL athletes CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase, Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, WNBA star NaLyssa Smith, and comedian King Bach.

With the L.A Laker’s Captain’s PS5 cover and DualSense controller being the first products resulting from this initiative, gaming enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on them. The console cover will be exclusively available in the United States, while the LeBron James DualSense wireless controller will be accessible in around a dozen countries.

The PlayStation 5 cover faceplate will retail for $64.99, while the LeBron-designed controller will be priced at $79.99. Stay tuned for pre-order details and additional availability information to secure your LeBron James PS5 accessories.

Availability of LeBron James PS5 cover: Check which countries will get it

United States

LeBron James PS5 cover. (Image Credit: Sony)

Sony has announced that the limited-edition LeBron James PS5 cover and DualSense controller will be sold exclusively through the PlayStation Direct storefront in all target markets, except for Canada where third-party retailers will also be involved in distribution.

Pre-orders for these highly anticipated accessories are set to start on Thursday, June 29.

Inspired by LeBron's remarkable career and passion for gaming, both the console cover and the DualSense controller feature his iconic quote, "nothing is given, everything is earned." Sony has not revealed the exact number of units in this limited series, but they will be available while supplies last.

This collaboration marks the 38-year-old’s second venture with Sony within a year, following his appearance in a humorous God of War Ragnarok commercial last fall. As for future PlayStation Playmakers collaborations, Sony has promised more exciting announcements in the coming months.

LeBron James PS5 DualSense controller: Availability by country

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Luxemburg

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

LeBron James PS5 Accessories Exclusively Available on PlayStation Direct, Pre-Orders Begin June 29