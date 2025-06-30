Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with 3K display confirmed to launch in India; specs revealed on Amazon

Lenovo India will soon bolster its Android tablet portfolio with the launch of the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus. The tablet was recently spotted on Amazon India, and the listing provides a slew of details about the upcoming device, including it being the brand's first tablet to have on-device AI and the specifications it will offer. Read on for the details. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is going to sport a 12.7-inch 3K display.(Lenovo/Amazon)

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Specifications

The Amazon listing describes the exact specifications of the upcoming tablet. Starting with performance, it is going to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which was Qualcomm’s flagship 4nm chipset for most of 2024. This will be coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Lenovo is also promising 20 TOPS of AI power out of the box to power the Lenovo AI Now and the in-built LLMs.

The 12.7-inch display will support a 144Hz refresh rate, 3K resolution with an anti-reflective coating, a peak brightness of 900 nits, and support for the 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For audio, the device is going to pack four woofers and two tweeters, allowing for 40Hz highs, with the sound tweaked by Harman Kardon.

More Details

The tablet is also going to support the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, and will be offered with a two-in-one keyboard pack.

There are also going to be multiple AI features built-in, including Lenovo Notepad AI tools, wherein you will be able to use things like AI rephrase to define your tone and style. Then there is also going to be Lenovo AI Live Transcript, which will offer you things like summaries to highlight key points and more.

These AI features are always going to be available thanks to a dedicated Lenovo AI key with the two-in-one keyboard pack. The keyboard, in particular, will have 1.5 mm key travel and a multi-gesture trackpad, and it is also going to be lightweight.

Users will also get a two-month free trial of Adobe Express Premium, as well as two months of free Adobe Lightroom for mobile and its premium features.

