LinkedIn rolls out free verification feature. How to get verified? 6 steps

LinkedIn has rolled out an identity verification programme in India, where users can get verified marks on their profile for free. (ALSO READ: Meta rolls out paid verification subscription in India. Will legacy Bluetick go? Zuckerberg says…)

Why get verified on LinkedIn?

(Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme is presently only on a voluntary basis but, the company says, being verified could significantly enhance credibility when engaging with other professionals or searching for jobs.

“On LinkedIn, when you show that you're the real you, you'll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community,” the job search portal said in a statement.

The ID verification is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar. will be shown on your LinkedIn profile.

(ALSO READ: Twitter is giving away free blue ticks to these accounts. Are you eligible?)

How to get verified on LinkedIn? Six steps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before we proceed, you will require these things:

Aadhar card Registered mobile number

Step 1: Visit the "About this profile" section on your LinkedIn profile and click on ‘Verify with Aadhaar’ to initiate the verification process.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number on the Digilocker screen.

Step 3: Receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Instant verification by Hyperverge using DigiLocker. If you don't have a DigiLocker account, you will be signed up for it automatically.

Step 5: Complete a liveness check; take a selfie to do a Face match with your Aadhaar photo.

Step 6: Click on “Yes, Share with LinkedIn” for the verification to be added to your LinkedIn profile.

If a user does not have an Aadhaar can, there is an alternate way of getting verified. The user has the option to verify through work email, or workplace credentials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LinkedIn says the data obtained in the process, which includes name, city (state and country), and year of birth, will not be visible to others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail