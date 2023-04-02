Home / Technology / Twitter is giving away free blue ticks to these accounts. Are you eligible?

Twitter is giving away free blue ticks to these accounts. Are you eligible?

ByAryan Prakash
Apr 02, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Twitter has already ended legacy verified blue checkmarks from April 1. The organisations will have to shell out $1,000 a month to keep the verification badge.

Social media platform Twitter ended legacy verified blue ticks on its accounts from April 1. As a result, popular news organisation New York Times lost its verification badge following Elon Musk's policy overhaul. The White House has already declared it won't pay for verifying its staff's accounts. The businesses have to pay $1,000 a month to verify their accounts. 

But it seems that some organisations might not have to pay the monthly fees. The social media giant is giving free ticks to 500 advertisers who spend most on its platforms. Also, the top 10,000 organisations by followers count might get a free verification, New York Times reported. 

According to The Verge, the social platform is offering a part of the package to advertisers in what is being called an olive branch to the community with which Musk has had a strained relationship. The microblogging platform's ad revenue has dipped since the billionaire took over the company. Several major advertising firms have warned their clients to be wary of Twitter. If the company is providing checkmarks for free, then the advertisers will not have to make the hard decision.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)

But the paid subscription means that the new companies will find it tough to build an audience on Twitter as they have to compete with brands which are verified or shell out $1,000 a month to get the verified.

It has been found that impersonated accounts have been a major cause of concern for many brands on Twitter. The company has said that accounts changing profile picture, display name or @handle will temporarily lose the checkmark until the platform reviews your profile again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
twitter inc. elon musk
twitter inc. elon musk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out