Twitter is giving away free blue ticks to these accounts. Are you eligible?

Social media platform Twitter ended legacy verified blue ticks on its accounts from April 1. As a result, popular news organisation New York Times lost its verification badge following Elon Musk's policy overhaul. The White House has already declared it won't pay for verifying its staff's accounts. The businesses have to pay $1,000 a month to verify their accounts.



But it seems that some organisations might not have to pay the monthly fees. The social media giant is giving free ticks to 500 advertisers who spend most on its platforms. Also, the top 10,000 organisations by followers count might get a free verification, New York Times reported.



According to The Verge, the social platform is offering a part of the package to advertisers in what is being called an olive branch to the community with which Musk has had a strained relationship. The microblogging platform's ad revenue has dipped since the billionaire took over the company. Several major advertising firms have warned their clients to be wary of Twitter. If the company is providing checkmarks for free, then the advertisers will not have to make the hard decision. Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)

But the paid subscription means that the new companies will find it tough to build an audience on Twitter as they have to compete with brands which are verified or shell out $1,000 a month to get the verified.

It has been found that impersonated accounts have been a major cause of concern for many brands on Twitter. The company has said that accounts changing profile picture, display name or @handle will temporarily lose the checkmark until the platform reviews your profile again.

