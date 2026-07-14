Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L review: Made for deadlines, meetings and long hours

I have used more mice in the last four years than I can count. Most of them looked and felt exactly the same - a curved plastic shell, two clicks, a scroll wheel, maybe an extra button for back and forward. So when Logitech sent over the Signature Comfort Plus M850L, the first thing that caught my eye wasn't a spec sheet number. It was that raised, padded arch sitting right where your palm rests. Logitech is calling it their first mouse with a built-in palm cushion, and after using it as my daily driver for close to two weeks, through long edit days, video calls, and the usual late-night scrolling through work mail, I have a fairly clear picture of what it gets right and where it falls short.

Design: More Thoughtful Than It Looks

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L wireless mouse is priced at Rs. 5,595 on Amazon. in. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Most office mice look alike until you've spent an entire workday using them. The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L doesn't try to stand out with an unusual shape, but its built-in palm cushion makes a difference over time. I barely noticed it on day one. By the third day, after writing several thousand words each day, I realised I was no longer lifting my palm off the mouse every few minutes to relieve pressure. Rather than feeling soft like a wrist rest, the cushion simply distributes pressure more evenly across the base of your palm.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L mouse

The side grips ended up making an even bigger difference. They're wide, lightly textured and give your thumb and little finger something secure to rest on instead of slipping over smooth plastic. During a long work-from-home session in Delhi's humid weather, that extra grip proved more useful than the cushion itself. It's a small detail, but one I appreciated every day.

The M850L is also slightly taller than a typical office mouse, encouraging a more relaxed grip without feeling unfamiliar. That doesn't make it an ergonomic mouse, though. Unlike Logitech's Lift or MX Vertical, this is still a conventional horizontal mouse designed to improve comfort, not change your wrist posture or address wrist pain.

Build quality is exactly what I'd expect from Logitech. The shell feels sturdy, the buttons don't wobble, and the matte graphite finish resisted fingerprints throughout my testing. The only compromise is portability. The taller body makes it bulkier than flatter office mice, including Logitech's M840L, so it's not the easiest mouse to slip into a crowded laptop bag every day.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L Review: Clicks, Scrolling, and Everyday Use

The buttons are genuinely quiet. During late-night work sessions, I could click continuously without worrying about disturbing someone in the next room. If you work in a shared office, attend frequent video calls, or simply prefer a less noisy workspace, the difference is easy to notice.

Logitech's SmartWheel is one of those features you stop thinking about because it just works. It scrolls with precise, notched steps for regular browsing, then switches to a smooth free-spin when you're moving quickly through long documents, spreadsheets or web pages. After a few days, going back to a standard scroll wheel felt surprisingly limiting.

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L is equally practical if you regularly switch between devices. It can stay paired with up to three devices, and the Easy-Switch button lets you move between them almost instantly. I used it with my work laptop and personal PC throughout the review period, and the connection remained stable without requiring me to pair the mouse again.

The companion Logi Options+ software adds useful customisation. I assigned the Actions Ring to screenshots and volume controls, making a few everyday tasks quicker. It isn't a feature everyone will use, but for people who spend their day inside productivity or creative apps, it adds another layer of convenience without making the mouse feel complicated.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L Review: Battery and Connectivity

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L mouse runs on a single AA battery, and Logitech claims up to two years of use. I obviously couldn't test that fully in two weeks, but the battery indicator hasn't moved from full, which lines up with what I'd expect from a mouse that isn't lighting up or doing anything power-hungry. It connects over Bluetooth by default; the Logi Bolt USB receiver for a more stable wireless link is sold separately, or bundled if you go for the Business variant aimed at office IT setups.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L Review: Where It Could Have Done Better

This is where the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L starts feeling like a product designed around cost rather than perfection. The first compromise is the battery. Using a replaceable AA battery certainly delivers impressive longevity, but it also makes the mouse heavier than it needs to be. You don't notice the weight while writing documents. You do notice it when making repeated movements across a large monitor.

A USB-C rechargeable battery would have felt more appropriate in this price segment. Then there's the right-handed design. Comfort is the headline feature here, yet Logitech has effectively excluded left-handed users. The biggest disappointment, however, is the pricing. Depending on discounts, the M850L often sits uncomfortably close to the Logitech Lift and occasionally within striking distance of discounted MX Master models.

That creates an awkward question. If you're already spending this much, why not stretch a little further? The answer depends entirely on what you value. If comfort during long office hours matters more than advanced controls, the M850L makes sense. If you're a designer, video editor, or someone constantly working inside creative software, the MX Master remains the better investment.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L Review: Price

In India, the Signature Comfort Plus M850L carries an MRP of Rs. 7,762, though it's already showing up closer to Rs. 5,500-6,000 on Amazon. That puts it in an odd spot, pricier than most everyday mice, cheaper than Logitech's own MX Master lineup, and competing against options like the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse and HP's silent office mice.

Final Verdict

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850L isn't exciting. That's not a criticism. It's a reminder that productivity accessories don't need dramatic specifications to be genuinely useful. After using it as my primary mouse for a week, what stayed with me wasn't the silent clicks or the SmartWheel. It was how natural it felt after hours of continuous work. I rarely adjusted my grip, never experienced the usual palm fatigue that cheaper office mice tend to cause, and almost forgot I was testing new hardware, a compliment few peripherals earn.

That doesn't mean it's flawless. The AA battery adds unnecessary weight, the scroll wheel can't match Logitech's premium MX Master series, and the asking price edges dangerously close to products that offer considerably more features. But if your job revolves around documents, spreadsheets, web research and endless clicking rather than creative workflows, those compromises become easier to accept. The Signature Comfort Plus M850L isn't Logitech's most capable mouse. It might just be one of its easiest to live with.

Specifications Design Sculpted, right-handed shape with built-in palm cushion Grip Rubberised, textured side grips Buttons 6 total (left-click, right-click, back, forward, middle click, DPI/Actions Ring) Scroll wheel SmartWheel (line-by-line and free-spin scrolling) Click sound Silent/quiet clicks DPI range 400 – 4,000 DPI (adjustable in 50 DPI steps) Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy; Logi Bolt USB receiver (sold separately, bundled with Business variant) Multi-device switching Easy-Switch across up to 3 devices Battery 1 x AA battery Weight 102.9 g OS compatibility Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, iPadOS, Android Reasons to Buy Genuinely silent clicks Comfortable rubber side grips Instant three-device switching Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Palm cushion overhyped Bulky for travel Bolt receiver extra

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

logitech {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}