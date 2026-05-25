Looking for a compact bedroom air purifier? Here's why Qubo R250 is a solid choice

Qubo is one of those brands that instantly comes to mind when it’s about value-for-money air purifiers. The models I have reviewed previously offered a good mix of smart features and practical performance. This time, I have been testing the Qubo R250 Smart Air Purifier, which is a compact purifier designed mainly for bedrooms and smaller rooms. And after using it for a while, I honestly think Qubo has managed to get a lot of things right here, especially considering how aggressively priced this purifier is compared to similar options in the market.

Qubo R250 air purifier specifications

Qubo R250 is a compact smart air purifier built for small spaces. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Specification Details Coverage Area Up to 250 sq. ft. CADR 150 m³/h Filter Type True HEPA H13 Filter Life Up to 9000 hours Smart Features App control, Alexa, Google Home Modes QSense AI, Manual, Sleep Weight Around 2.5 kilograms Price Starts at around ₹ 7,990 Replacement Filter Price Around ₹ 2,000

Compact design that fits almost anywhere

The first thing you notice about the Qubo R250 is how compact it actually is. Unlike Qubo’s Q series purifiers that usually have a taller rectangular design, the R250 goes for a cylindrical shape with a more minimal look. The black finish gives it a clean appearance, and honestly, it blends into a bedroom setup pretty easily without looking distracting.

The purifier pulls air from the side vents and pushes clean air out from the top. All the controls are placed on the top panel as well, which makes them very easy to access. One thing I immediately liked is how lightweight the entire unit feels. At around 2.5 kilograms, moving it from one room to another is effortless.

Qubo R250 Air purifier review

Build quality is also surprisingly decent for the price. It is primarily made of polycarbonate, but it does not feel cheap or flimsy. The bottom section twists open to access the filter, and replacing or cleaning things feels simple enough that anyone can do it without struggling.

Qubo also added an underglow light below the control panel which acts both as a night light and an air quality indicator. Different colors indicate different air quality levels, and honestly, it looks pretty cool at night. You can also adjust the brightness intensity or turn it off completely through the app if needed.

I still feel an LED display showing the exact AQI number would have been better because checking precise air quality data directly on the purifier is always more convenient. But thankfully, the Qubo app fills that gap pretty well.

Smart features that actually feel useful

The purifier supports both Google Home and Alexa voice controls, which genuinely becomes convenient once you start using it daily. Simple things like turning the purifier on before entering your room or changing fan speed through voice commands make the experience feel much smarter.

The companion app is also very feature rich. Connectivity remained strong during my testing and I never faced random disconnect issues, which is something that still happens quite often with affordable smart home products.

Qubo R250 Air purifier review

You get plenty of controls inside the app including fan speed adjustment, scheduling, light controls, filter status, and mode selection. That said, the physical control panel itself is so well implemented that I rarely had to open the app unless I specifically wanted to check detailed AQI information.

The top panel includes controls for fan speed, sleep mode, QSense AI mode, child lock, and other indicators. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to understand.

Air purification performance

The Qubo R250 uses a True HEPA H13 filter which is capable of trapping very fine pollutants, dust particles, allergens, and smoke effectively. Qubo claims the filter can last up to 9000 hours, which roughly translates to almost a year of continuous usage. Replacement filters are also available on Qubo’s website for around ₹2000, which feels reasonable.

Qubo R250 Air purifier review

However, I do think the purifier would have benefited from an activated carbon layer as well because that helps more with odors and harmful gases. For regular dust and smoke purification though, the purifier performs genuinely well.

I tested it with a smoke test inside a room. Initially, with QSense AI mode enabled, the purifier was slightly slow in reacting aggressively to the air quality. The AQI sensor detected the pollution, but the fan speed increase felt a bit slow.

Once I manually switched the purifier to maximum fan speed though, the performance improved significantly. It cleaned the smoke from the room surprisingly quickly and the air felt noticeably fresher within a short period.

One thing I am slightly doubtful about is the accuracy of the AQI sensor itself. Even with doors and windows open, the AQI readings did not fluctuate as much as I expected them to. So while the purification itself works very well, I am not entirely convinced about how accurate the sensor readings always are.

Still, at the end of the day, the actual air cleaning performance matters more, and in that aspect, the R250 does a good job.

Noise Levels and Everyday Usage

For bedroom usage, noise levels matter a lot, and thankfully the Qubo R250 stays fairly manageable. In sleep mode, the purifier becomes quiet enough to comfortably use overnight without becoming distracting. At maximum fan speed, you obviously hear the fan more clearly, but it never reaches an irritating level.

Because of its compact size and lightweight build, it also feels much less annoying to reposition compared to larger air purifiers. You can easily move it between rooms depending on where you need it the most.

Qubo R250 air purifier pros and cons

Pros

Compact and lightweight design

Good air purification performance for bedrooms

Smart app experience with strong connectivity

Alexa and Google Home support

Quiet enough for overnight usage

Cons

AQI sensor accuracy feels inconsistent at times

No activated carbon filter for odors and gases

Should you buy it?

Qubo R250 looks modern, offers genuinely useful smart features, performs well in real world purification, and stays compact enough for smaller rooms and bedrooms. The AQI sensor accuracy could definitely be better, and I do wish Qubo included an activated carbon filter layer, but outside of those complaints, there is honestly very little to dislike here.

Considering the pricing is lower than many competing brands offering similar coverage and smart features, the Qubo R250 ends up being a pretty solid value for money option if you are looking for a compact smart air purifier for your bedroom or personal workspace.

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