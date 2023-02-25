Looking for more of The Last of Us? Try these 6 games

Fans of The Last of Us have plenty to be excited about with the highly acclaimed HBO series and the upcoming release of the game on Steam. However, for those who have already played The Last of Us Part 2 and are still longing for more of its blend of a bleak world, grizzled characters with questionable morality, zombies, and gripping narrative yarns, there are other games that can help fill that void. In this article, we will discuss six games that are similar to The Last of Us and that players can play while waiting for Part 3.

A Plague Tale: Innocence/Requiem

A Plague Tale: Innocence and Requiem are survival horror games that share similarities with The Last of Us, such as limited resources, gruesome deaths, and emotional storytelling. (Asobo Studio)

A Plague Tale: Innocence and Requiem are survival horror games that share similarities with The Last of Us, such as limited resources, gruesome deaths, and emotional storytelling. The games feature a young protagonist who has to protect a younger sidekick they initially dislike, and they must make several questionable decisions to survive. These games also centre around a specific type of apocalypse: a rat infestation that has spread throughout France.

This War of Mine

This War of Mine is set in a post-war period and focuses on maintaining a group of survivors. (11 bit studios)

This War of Mine is set in a post-war period and focuses on maintaining a group of survivors. While there are no zombies, the game can still be terrifying, as it shows how people can turn on each other during dire circumstances. The game’s story is mainly emergent, with the player giving their fellow survivors tasks to help them stay alive. Players must ensure that the characters they’re responsible for stay healthy and mentally sound.

State of Decay

State of Decay is a series that deviates from the usual lone hero trope found in other zombie games. (Undead Labs)

State of Decay is a series that deviates from the usual lone hero trope found in other zombie games. The game instead centres around a community of survivors, and every character plays a crucial role. The game’s main feature is giving characters assignments to do, and recruiting allies to help the community thrive. The game’s narrative is more organic than The Last of Us, with players never knowing what will happen next.

Deadlight

If Joel had never met Ellie, his path might have been similar to the main character in Deadlight. (Tequila Works)

Deadlight is a 2D platformer that shares some similarities with The Last of Us. It stars a gruff, scarred man trying to survive a zombie apocalypse while haunted by his past. If Joel had never met Ellie, his path might have been similar to the main character in Deadlight.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus emphasizes the survival-horror genre, and players must search every nook and cranny to find limited resources. (4A games)

On the surface, Metro Exodus might not seem like a game that shares similarities with The Last of Us. However, the two have more in common than one might think. Metro Exodus emphasizes the survival-horror genre, and players must search every nook and cranny to find limited resources. The game also immerses players in a realistic and horrifying world.

Telltale's The Walking Dead

The game follows a man who adopts a young girl and tries to survive in a world plagued by zombies. (Telltale Games)

Telltale’s The Walking Dead is a narrative-driven game that was released half a year before The Last of Us. The game follows a man who adopts a young girl and tries to survive in a world plagued by zombies. The game shares many thematic beats with The Last of Us and emphasizes narrative-driven gameplay.

While nothing can truly replace The Last of Us, these games come close in terms of storytelling, gameplay mechanics, and world-building.