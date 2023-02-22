Fans spot the film crew in episode 6 of The Last of Us on HBO

HBO's The Last of Us, the TV adaptation of the popular video game, has garnered praise from fans and critics since its release. The show's ability to capture the essence of the game and the performances of its cast have been lauded, with particular attention given to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's portrayals of Joel and Ellie, respectively.

However, the latest episode of the show has a minor mistake that has caught the attention of fans. At the 15:18 mark on HBO Max, viewers can see what appears to be a member of the show's film crew tucked away in the corner of one shot. The mistake was first noticed by a Twitter user named Scott Jones, who informed co-showrunner Neil Druckmann about it. Jones praised the episode but recommended that the error be fixed and reuploaded. (Also Read: ‘You have no idea what loss is,’ fans react to Episode 6 of The Last of Us)

Starbucks coffee cup gaffe in GoT

In 2019, viewers noticed a Starbucks coffee cup that had accidentally made it into the final cut of Season 8's fourth episode.

This minor mistake in The Last of Us' latest episode is reminiscent of another error that occurred on HBO's Game of Thrones. In 2019, viewers noticed a Starbucks coffee cup that had accidentally made it into the final cut of Season 8's fourth episode. Although the mistake was quickly corrected, it became an internet sensation, with the Game of Thrones coffee cup even having its own Skyrim mod. The Last of Us crew error, while not as noticeable or humorous as the coffee cup, still fits into the category of notable pop culture gaffes.

Despite the minor mistake, The Last of Us' sixth episode was still praised for its ability to capture the essence of the game and the performances of its cast. Fans have commended the chemistry between Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, calling them the perfect choices to play Joel and Ellie. The show has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows on television, and the minor mistake in the latest episode does not detract from its overall success.

The Last of Us has successfully captured the essence of the game and managed to tell a story that both fans and newcomers can enjoy. The show's popularity has even led to the announcement of a second season, which will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipated by fans of the game and show alike.