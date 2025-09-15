Search
MacBook Air M4 price under 80,000: Best Apple laptop deals before Flipkart, Amazon sale starts

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 12:05 pm IST

The MacBook Air M4 is available for under ₹80,000 on Amazon. And the Mac Mini M4? Well, that's under ₹50,000. Here's how the deal works.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale are going to start soon. Several deals have already been revealed, including the iPhone 16 at 52,000, the iPhone 16 Pro at 70,000, and there are going to be deals on other electronics such as laptops as well. But what if we told you that ahead of the sale, you can already get some really great offers on Apple Macs, including the MacBooks? Yes, various models are discounted and we spotted two such deals that you should definitely check out. Read on for the details.

MacBook Air M4 is already selling at a big discount.(Apple)
Apple MacBook Air M4 under 80,000

If you check Amazon right now, you will see that as part of the early deals offer, the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage is currently listed at 83,990. This is much lower than its MRP of 99,900. When you buy it using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will be able to get a cashback of 4,200, which brings the price under 80,000, making it a truly value-for-money deal. Do note that this cashback will be credited after your billing cycle and it is not instant.

Mac Mini M4 under 50,000

The Mac Mini M4 is another capable Apple computer. It comes with the latest M4 chipset, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. It typically retails for 59,900, but it is available on Amazon right now for 51,990. By combining card offers, you can get it for 48,490, which is certainly the lowest it has ever been. The Mac Mini, like the MacBook Air M4, packs the M4 chip. It has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and it works seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem.

Do note that you will need to buy peripherals separately, including a keyboard, mouse and monitor. However, if you want a value-for-money computer that can handle video editing, even 4K multi-layered editing, coding and more, the Mac Mini under 50,000 is hard to beat.

