iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more: Which mobiles to buy and which to skip during Big Billion Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days deals are out: iPhone 16 for ₹52,999, iPhone 16 Pro for ₹69,999, iPhone 16 Pro Max for ₹69,999, and Pixel 9 for about ₹35,000. On paper, all the deals seem interesting and worth considering, but there are several ins and outs involved. Here is a simple guide to the various models, which one you should get, which one to avoid, and which one to grab immediately without waiting. iPhone 16 Pro for ₹ 69,999 is one of the best deals of the year.(Bloomberg)

Read on for the details, which ones to keep an eye on and which ones to skip.

Buy these models

Pixel 9: Not the most powerful device in terms of raw performance, but claims of overheating and cellular reception issues were blown out of proportion. I have personally used the Pixel 9 Pro XL for over a year and found no overheating issues. In fact, I would rate it as cooler than the iPhone 16 Pro, which I was also using alongside. Yes, there is some processing time needed to process 50MP RAW images, but if you shoot in the 12MP mode, there is nothing to worry about. The camera is also going to be good for the price - not the best, but you can expect consistency and excellent dynamic range.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Let’s be real: this is the deal of the year if you can actually get it, and if Flipkart doesn’t crash. Key points to watch out for: the 128GB base storage with the standard Pro model, which is going to be available for ₹69,999, may not be enough for 2025. Secondly, it might be worth considering the iPhone 17 as well, if you want better battery life. Nonetheless, for the camera experience, the iPhone 16 Pro will be hard to beat.

Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: I wouldn’t have recommended the S24 with the Exynos 2400 chip, but now that it comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it offers excellent value. Yes, it’s not the 8 Elite, but the 8 Gen 3 still holds its own and performs much better than the Exynos 2400.

Skip these models

iPhone 14: It is expected to be available under ₹40,000, but in 2025 it is best avoided. Why? It still has the Lightning port, which is now outdated. Secondly, there are much better options in the Android space around this price. If you are only looking at an iPhone, it’s better to spend the extra ₹12,000 and get the iPhone 16. Or at least consider the iPhone 16e, as it has a better chip, better AI support and USB-C.

Samsung S24 FE: The S24 FE currently sells for around ₹40,000 and is expected to drop further during the sale. However, unlike the S24, it is not recommended. It has the Exynos 2400e chip, and frankly, there are better options between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000, including the Pixel 9, OnePlus 13R and more.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details