MacBook Air M5, MacBook Neo back at launch prices: Don’t miss these deals

What if I told you that we have spotted several deals on Amazon as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, wherein some of the most popular Apple laptops, the MacBook Air M5 and the MacBook Neo, which received price hikes of several thousand rupees, can now be found for almost the same price they launched at?

Grab these MacBook deals before stock runs out

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

Yes. The MacBook Air M5 (2026) is currently available for ₹1,19,900, which is the same price it launched at. You can further get cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The MacBook Neo is also discounted to ₹69,900, which is also the price that it launched at. You can also get cashback on this.

Here are the deals explained, and whether you should get these MacBooks or not.

MacBook Air M5: Should you get it?

The MacBook Air M5 is one of Apple’s most popular laptops. It comes in a thin and light form factor with the powerful M5 chipset. The good thing about this laptop is that it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

We have used this laptop first-hand, and we can tell you that you can accomplish most tasks on it, including video editing in Final Cut Pro. It is also possible to edit on Premiere Pro if you are an Adobe user. You can do multi-layered 4K video editing. We’ve also edited ProRes Log footage on the same MacBook, and it skipped no beats.

Yes, it is a little slower to render compared to the MacBook Pro with a fan, as it can manage thermals better. But the MacBook Air is no slouch.

So, if you are going to be using it in air-conditioned environments, and if you think you don’t need the thermal performance of the MacBook Pro, getting the MacBook Air M5 is a no-brainer, especially at its current price of ₹1,19,900.

The same model has since been bumped up by Apple and now costs ₹1,49,900. So, get this deal while you still can.

Who should get the MacBook Neo?

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The MacBook Neo is currently Apple’s cheapest laptop in its lineup. It does come with its fair share of compromises. But again, if you are looking for a solid Apple macOS experience, the MacBook Neo is no slouch.

It is especially handy for someone who’s just looking to get the basics done. So, if you are an office-goer or a student who wants to accomplish basic tasks such as working on Office documents or Google Docs, creating spreadsheets, browsing the internet, researching, or writing, this laptop gets the job done. The keyboard is especially nice, and the trackpad is as good as you would expect from an Apple MacBook.

However, you won’t get the top-end performance of the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro because this comes with the Apple A18 Pro chip, which is the same mobile-class chipset found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Having said that, you can do video editing on this machine as well, especially 1080p video editing and some 4K footage in Final Cut Pro. The same isn’t going to work as well with Adobe Premiere.

Final verdict

So, that’s the whole idea behind these MacBooks. If you think you need one, go ahead and buy it right now because these prices might not hold.

The best part is that if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get extra cashback, which will be credited to your account after your billing cycle. That makes these deals even sweeter.

The expertise

I have been reviewing electronics for almost a decade now and have reviewed hundreds of products over my career spanning eight years.

I have worked across the technology domain at multiple publications, including CNN-News18, Guiding Tech, Sportskeeda, and have been contributing to Hindustan Times Tech for the last two years.

I have written thousands of articles across the consumer technology domain, covering beats such as gaming, artificial intelligence, and more. I have also attended hundreds of technology events over the years. That has helped me develop a solid understanding of what to recommend to new users.

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FAQs Is the MacBook Air M5 worth buying during the Amazon Prime Day sale? Yes. The MacBook Air M5 is currently available at its launch price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,900, making it one of the best times to buy if you were planning to upgrade. Eligible bank offers and cashback can further reduce the effective cost.

Who should buy the MacBook Neo? The MacBook Neo is best suited for students, office-goers, and first-time Mac users who primarily need a laptop for web browsing, document editing, spreadsheets, research, streaming, and other everyday tasks.

Can the MacBook Air M5 handle video editing? Yes. The MacBook Air M5 is capable of editing multi-layered 4K videos in Final Cut Pro and can also handle Adobe Premiere Pro projects. It can edit ProRes Log footage, although render times may be longer than on a MacBook Pro due to its fanless design.

Can the MacBook Neo edit videos? Yes. The MacBook Neo can handle 1080p video editing and some 4K projects in Final Cut Pro. However, it is not ideal for demanding Adobe Premiere Pro workflows or heavy professional editing.

What cashback offers are available on these MacBook deals? Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can avail of additional cashback on eligible purchases. The cashback is credited to the cardholder’s account after the billing cycle, subject to Amazon and bank terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.