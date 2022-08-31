Mahindra Electric launches Zor Grand: Key features of the ‘last-mile cargo solution’

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) has launched its new three-wheeler Zor Grand, and described it as a ‘last mile cargo solution’. As the description suggests, the EV has been developed to transport goods; it was launched on Monday in Bengaluru, in the presence of Mahindra Electric's CEO Suman Mishra, who headed the project.

House of Mahindra presents the new electric revolution. Experience power-packed performance, perfect productivity, advanced technology, connected mobility, and super savings.

With all new Electric Mahindra Zor Grand.#MahindraElectric #ElectricVehicle #LastMileMobility #ZorGrand pic.twitter.com/OCJCt7c2GQ — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) August 29, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the e-vehicle:

(1.) According to Mahindra Electric, the three-wheeler generates a ‘best-in industry’ power of 12 kW and ‘best-in class gradeability’ of 11.5 degree. The vehicle has an excellent pickup and acceleration, as well as faster turnaround, the combination of which, in turn, would lead to more trips and more earnings, it added.

(2.) The EV has a maintenance-free battery which can last for five years, is resistant to both water and dust, and with simple mobile-lie charging, the company further said.

(3.) It gives a noiseless and vibration-free ride with a transmission that is automatic, clutchless and gearless. To carry cargo, it is equipped with a 170 cubic feet delivery box, 6-feet loading tray, and can travel a maximum distance of more than 100 kms in one full charge.

(4.) Zor Grand has a starting price of ₹360,000. On Tuesday, a day after the launch, Anand Mahindra said that Mahindra Electric had already received as many as 15,000 bookings.

Yesterday we launched the Zor Grand last mile cargo solution. 15,000 bookings already received. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 to @sumanmishra_1 & her team for turning a vision into reality (2/3) pic.twitter.com/37vOKvz92G — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2022

(5.) Mahindra Electric also claimed that the EV has a maintenance cost of only ₹25 for each kilometer, and brings with it additional savings of ₹10,000 per month.

