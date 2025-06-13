Make the most of Windows 11: Tips and tools to improve focus, multitasking, and daily productivity

Windows operating systems get a bad reputation all the time. For odd design choices, unexpected bugs, and the occasional blue screen of death, Microsoft’s flagship OS is often the butt of tech jokes and user frustrations. Yet, despite its quirks, Windows remains the world’s most widely used desktop operating system, powering everything from home PCs to enterprise workstations. Its flexibility, compatibility, and vast software ecosystem make it indispensable for millions. And most people don’t understand how good Windows really is. So we thought that a reminder would serve all of us well. In this article, we’ll explore ways to improve your productivity on Windows 11. Are you a productivity warrior who’s struggling to get tasks done on Windows 11? Read this.

Focus sessions

Ever find yourself losing focus thanks to endless notifications or the doom scrolling trap of social media? Windows has a quietly brilliant solution: Focus Sessions, tucked inside the Clock app. It helps you break work into manageable sprints with short breaks.

Getting started is simple. Click the Start button, type “Clock,” and open the app. Under the Focus Sessions tab, set your session length - anything from a quick 30 minutes to a deep work stretch of four hours, with up to eight breaks.

Hit "Start focus session" and Windows automatically silences distractions, displaying a timer so you know exactly where you stand. For even quicker access, press Win + N to open notifications and tap Focus. Instantly, you're in a 30-minute focus block, complete with a five-minute break.

If you’re tired of interruptions, Focus Sessions is a small but mighty ally in helping you get things done.

Do Not Disturb (DND)

If you’re tired of constant pings and pop-ups breaking your focus, Windows 11’s Do Not Disturb (DND) is your go-to feature for a quieter workspace. Much like the mode on your phone, DND silences notifications from apps, emails, and system alerts, letting you concentrate on what matters.

Turning it on is easy: click the clock in your taskbar or press Win + N to open the notification panel, then tap the bell icon in the top-right corner. You’ll see a confirmation when DND is active, and your notifications will quietly collect in the notification center for you to check later.

Want to fine-tune which alerts break through? Head to Start > Settings > System > Notifications, and set priority notifications to allow calls, reminders, or messages from specific apps even when DND is on. You can also schedule DND to turn on automatically during certain hours or while using full-screen apps.

With Do Not Disturb, Windows 11 gives you control over interruptions so that you can focus on your work tasks without interruptions.

Optimise power settings

If your laptop slows down or runs out of battery at the wrong moment, your productivity can take a real hit. That’s why it pays to spend a minute on your power settings - something many users overlook until it’s too late.

Windows 11 gives you three main power modes: Best Performance, Balanced, and Best Power Efficiency . By default, most devices use Balanced , which smartly adjusts your system’s speed and energy use depending on your workload. Need every ounce of power for a demanding task? Switch to Best Performance . Working away from a charger? Choose Best Power Efficiency to stretch your battery life.

To make these changes, head to Settings > System > Power & Battery, then pick your preferred mode from the Power mode dropdown. For emergencies - say, your battery is running low - turn on Energy Saver from the Quick Settings panel by clicking the battery icon in the taskbar and toggling Energy Saver.

Fine-tuning your power plan can help you work faster when plugged in and last longer when you’re on-the-go. Try these tricks to improve your productivity on Windows 11 and feel the difference.