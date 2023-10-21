Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lands on PS5 - Here's how to make the most out of it

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lands on the PS5 on October 20th, promising a web-slinging adventure like never before. Whether you're a seasoned Spider-Man gamer or a newcomer to the universe, mastering the game's intricacies can be a daunting task. Fear not because here is a comprehensive guide to help you navigate this thrilling new instalment.

Get ready for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with this comprehensive guide to mastering the game's intricacies.(X/Naughty_Dog)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Master the Art of Parrying: Parrying is a crucial skill in Spider-Man 2's combat system. Watch the colour of the spider-sense indicator above enemies' heads and press L1 when it turns red. Timing is key, so be patient and wait for the right moment, especially during intense boss battles.

2. Unlock Fast Travel: Fast travel becomes available after completing a set number of quests in an area. Keep an eye on your district meter to track your progress. Once unlocked, simply place your cursor on the map, hold triangle, and swing away to your desired location.

3. Embrace Wind Tunnels and Updrafts: Utilize wind tunnels and updrafts for swift city traversal. They provide a significant speed boost, helping you zip across the cityscape in no time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Disarm Enemies with Web Whip: The Web Whip ability allows you to disarm foes wielding various weapons. Use it strategically to gain the upper hand in combat situations.

5. Understand Token Types: Different upgrades require specific tokens. Tech Parts (Grey) are common, City Tokens (Blue) are acquired through specific activities, Rare Tech Parts (Yellow), and Hero Tokens (Red) are rarer and essential for late-game upgrades. Plan your activities accordingly.

6. Delay Suit Purchases: Suits and upgrades now use the same resources. Hold off on buying suits early in the game, focusing on essential upgrades first. Hero Tokens and Rare Tech Parts are precious commodities; spend them wisely.

7. Utilize Your Gadgets: Gadgets recharge automatically over time. Don't hesitate to use them strategically during combat; they can turn the tide of battle in your favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Web Grabbers Are a Game-Changer: Web Grabbers group enemies together, setting them up perfectly for area attacks. Use this gadget to your advantage in crowded encounters.

9. Master the Corner Tether: The Corner Tether skill in the shared skill tree helps you make sharp turns effortlessly. Use it during chase sequences to outmanoeuvre foes with ease.

10. Perform Tricks for XP: Execute mid-air tricks by holding Square and pointing the left stick in a direction. While it yields moderate XP, it's a fun way to gain levels incrementally.

11. Use Web Shooters for Healing: Web Shooters generate focus and can be upgraded to heal you on every hit. Utilize them defensively, especially during challenging boss battles.

12. Complete EMF Missions Post-Game: EMF missions become fully accessible after completing the main story. Focus on them after the game's conclusion to enjoy these delightful science and nature challenges.

Also Read | PlayStation Games that won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

13. Collect Spider-Bots: Spider-Bots emit multicoloured pulses in the city. Grab them when you see them, as they don't appear in the map menu. Collecting them adds an intriguing layer to the game's narrative.

14. Stay for Post-Credits Scenes: As a Marvel tradition, stick around after the credits. Spider-Man 2's post-credits scenes offer tantalizing hints and story developments, providing a glimpse into the future of the Spider-Man universe.

Armed with these spoiler-free tips, swing into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fully prepared for the adventure of a lifetime. The city awaits, so don your web-slinging suit, and let the exhilarating journey begin!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!