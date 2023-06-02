Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings into action with expanded map, Game director reveals

Insomniac Games’ creative director behind Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has recently unveiled exciting details about the game's highly anticipated sequel.

The dual protagonist, Peter Parker (Left) and Miles Morales. (Image Credit: Insomniac Games)

Bryan Intihar, the game's creative director claimed that the map in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be approximately twice the size of its predecessor, making it one of the most significant open-world titles to date. This announcement has generated significant buzz among fans, especially considering the immense and captivating open world already present in the first two installments.

Released back in 2018, the initial Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4 garnered immense praise as one of the best entries in the franchise. It successfully delivered the essence of being the iconic web-slinger, and one of its greatest delights was the freedom of traversing Manhattan through web-swinging.

Compared to Insomniac Games' previous title, Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man was already four to six times larger in scope. Now, players can eagerly anticipate an even more substantial increase in map size as they prepare to embark on the sequel.

The Creative director recently elaborated on the expanded dimensions of the upcoming title in an interview with Famitsu, a prominent Japanese media outlet.

Intihar revealed that Queens and Brooklyn would be added as new explorable areas in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This addition effectively doubles the size of the playable map, as Manhattan remains fully accessible.

While Queens and Brooklyn feature predominantly residential areas and lack the towering skyscrapers found in Manhattan, they offer a distinct gameplay experience and possess their own “different charm,” according to Intihar. He also hinted at exciting scenarios players can expect, including an epic battle taking place above the river between the two cities. Plus, improved traversal mechanics, such as increased movement speed during web-swinging, will facilitate seamless movement between these different areas.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players will have the opportunity to explore the sprawling city of New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with each character possessing distinct abilities. Notably, Peter Parker will be fused with the formidable Venom symbiote, introducing a thrilling new dynamic to the gameplay. To accommodate this change, the game will feature a character-switching system, allowing players to manually switch between the two protagonists at almost any point in the game, except during missions. Certain quests and missions will be exclusive to one character or the other, further adding to the game's depth and replayability.

Insomniac Games' dedication to creating memorable experiences and delivering innovative gameplay mechanics ensures that this highly anticipated sequel will continue to capture the hearts of players and solidify its place as a must-play title.

