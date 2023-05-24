Megan Fox and Travis Scott possibly joining Mortal Kombat 1 in exciting DLC lineup

NetherRealm Studio’s popular hand-to-hand fighting game series Mortal Kombat, is garnering immense excitement with their upcoming release, Mortal Kombat 1. Megan Fox and Travis Scott are set to shake up Mortal Kombat 1. (Image Credit: NetherRealm)

The upcoming installment has recently been confirmed as a series reboot, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. Rumours have been circulating that Hollywood star Megan Fox and rapper Travis Scott may make appearances in the game, adding to the already astonishing roster of characters.

The rumour mill started churning from the Sacred Symbols podcast, where Colin Moriarty shared insider information from a source who accurately predicted Jean-Claude Van Damme's involvement in Mortal Kombat 1 before the official trailer was released.

While these rumours and speculations should be taken with a grain of salt, fans are intrigued by the possibility of Fox and Scott joining the game's DLC lineup.

Notably, the rumors did not explicitly confirm whether Fox and Scott would be playable characters or merely character skins, similar to Van Damme's inclusion. Both celebrities have ties to the gaming world and would bring their unique appeal to the game.

Travis's in-game concert in Fortnite, which amassed over 12 million concurrent players, demonstrated his ability to captivate a massive audience.

On the other hand, Megan has expressed her passion for the Mortal Kombat franchise and her desire to portray the character Kitana in a future Mortal Kombat movie. It's conceivable that she could fulfill that desire by posing the role of Kitana in MK1.

The cinematic trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 revealed the return of eight iconic characters: Kitana, Kung Lao, Raiden, Liu Kang, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion. Also, Warner Bro’s confirmed that Johnny Cage will also join the roster.

NetherRealm promises to deliver a rebooted experience to eager fans, refreshing the series for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The introduction of the Kameo system adds a new layer of gameplay, allowing players to summon a partner for assistance during battles. This system bears similarities to the tag team mechanics seen in games like Marvel vs. Capcom.

An Amazon leak divulged some information about the upcoming DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 1, unveiling five Kameo characters as well as popular figures like Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni Man.

While these bags full of leaks are not official confirmations, they have sparked speculation and anticipation among fans.

It is also been speculated that microtransactions will be a part of the upcoming action-adventure franchise allowing players to spend Dragon Crystals, although their exact purpose remains unknown. Many speculate that these crystals will likely be used to purchase character skins, enhancing the customization options within the game.