Get ready for the epic return of Mortal Kombat 1: Release date, new roster, story reveal and more

Get ready for the highly anticipated release of Warner Bros. Games’ Mortal Kombat 1 on September 19! Mortal Kombat 1 reboot arrives with intense gameplay and iconic characters! (Image Credit: NetherRealm Studio's)

Several leaks and rumours have been churning for months, revealing exciting details about this rebooted installment of the famous action-adventure-combat saga.

The official release date trailer confirmed the name change and provided a 2.36-sec glimpse into the game's story and roster.

Among the nine confirmed characters are Kitana, Kung Lao, Fire God Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Scorpion, Shang Tsung (as a pre-order bonus), Jhonny Cage, and Sub-Zero. Fans can expect surely more character announcements as the release date approaches.

Stay tuned for the ultimate hand-to-hand fighting experience in Mortal Kombat 1!

Mortal Kombat 1 (Mortal Kombat 12) Roster

Kung Lao

Kitana

Fire God Liu Kang

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Jhonny Cage

Shang Tsung (pre-order bonus)

One significant revelation from the official reveal trailer is the game's plotline. It appears that the canon ending of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, where Liu Kang creates a new universe, is the basis for Mortal Kombat 1.

Surprisingly, despite Liu Kang's triumph over Shang Tsung in that ending, the notorious MK villain has somehow returned in the new installment, leaving fans intrigued about the circumstances of his resurrection.

While the trailer may not showcase actual gameplay, it does give fans a taste of the intense Fatality moves that have become a trademark of the Mortal Kombat franchise.

The YouTube reveal video concludes with a barrage of graphic and over-the-top violence as the characters from the Mortal Kombat 1 roster are brutally eviscerated. Although it is unclear if these are CGI representations of the Fatalities to be featured in the game or the actual enhanced footage of the gameplay, fans can anticipate a visceral and gory experience that the series is known for.

Fortunately, eager hand-to-hand fighting game enthusiasts won't have to wait until September to get their hands on Mortal Kombat 1. A beta version will be available in August for those who pre-order the game on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

ALSO READ| | Elden Ring player achieves one-shot victory against fearsome Draconic Tree Sentinel

As for additional official information about MK1, there are several promising events on the horizon. Sony is hosting a PlayStation showcase event on May 24, while Xbox has its own event scheduled for June 11. It is possible that the game may make an appearance at one or both of these highly anticipated gaming events.

Stay tuned for more updates with Hindustan Times and prepare to enter the Mortal Kombat arena once again.