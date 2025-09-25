Marvel's Wolverine for PS5 finally has a trailer and it is as violent as you'd expect: Release date and gameplay

True to Wolverine’s character, the trailer delivers plenty of bloodshed and brutal slashing. We also get our first official look at the gameplay, although the game had already leaked extensively after hackers targeted Insomniac’s system last year. On a brighter note, we finally have an official release window, though it’s still over a year away. Here’s what you need to know about Marvel's Wolverine. Logan will sport his yellow suit in the game.(Sony)

Insomniac’s latest superhero adventure

Following their successful Spider-Man titles, Insomniac Games, owned by Sony, continues to deliver superhero experiences. Their previous games, including Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, have been massive hits on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, boosting sales and earning universal acclaim. Marvel’s Wolverine aims to capture that same audience, appealing to Marvel fans everywhere.

Although Marvel's Wolverine was first announced back in September 2021, we’re only now seeing its gameplay. The game promises intense hack-and-slash action, featuring a variety of enemies: from cyborg-like foes to brawlers, and even massive robots. The trailer hints at epic boss battles, with a colossal robot appearing as it concludes.

A behind-the-scenes trailer published by Sony also gives us insight into the game’s development. The creators have designed Wolverine to be as “violent and visceral” as he is in the comics, staying true to the character. We’re introduced to several iconic characters, including Omega Red and Mystique. Blood mechanics are emphasised throughout, from Logan’s claws slicing through enemies to realistic splatter effects. It’s graphic and intense, and definitely not for younger players.

Marvel’s Wolverine release date

There isn’t an exact release date yet; the trailer lists Fall 2026. During the behind-the-scenes video, Sony mentioned that the next major update and additional details about the game are expected in Spring 2026. So fans will have to wait through the winter for more information about Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5.

