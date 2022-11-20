Mastodon user claims account suspended for being a ‘capitalist’. Musk reacts

Fed up with the ongoing transformation on Twitter and with the apprehension that Elon Musk-led platform will be biased in protecting the rights of users, many Tweeples have quit the platform to join other similar platforms like Mastodon. However a user has now took to Twitter informing that he has been blocked on Mastodon for him ‘being a capitalist.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an apparent complain, he tweeted, "I've only used Mastodon for a week. My account just got suspended for: "Being a capitalist". I am not sure what that means. But I guess I can fix it by sending some moneros to the server owner? The Fediverse is not very welcoming."

ALSO READ: Elon Musk considers further Twitter layoffs in sales on Monday

Why Mastodon blocked the user, who curates platform?

The user with the handle LefterisJP also attached a screenshot purportedly of the Mastodon platform which stated the user's account is suspended and further added, “no capitalists on here thank u.”

However, the blame can't be entirely put on the platform. It is to be noted that Twitter and Mastodon have different environment and runs distinctively. While Twitter has a central moderation (at least it used to be before Musk takeover), the moderation happens on decentralized level on Mastodon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mastodon is a group of independently-run servers. The users on these servers can communicate with each other and any individual user can set up his/her own server with their own rules. The platform then cannot force the server owners to comply with content moderation standards.

However, its founder- Rochko claims that the servers have stricter content rules than Twitter.

Elon Musk laughs

The tweet also got response from the new Twitter boss. He replied in another tweet, “Lmaooo”. The user, however, blamed Musk for this. “…Its because of the reckless way u run Twitter since buyout people are searching for alternatives…”

Ever since Elon Musk has taken Twitter under its control, he has rapidly employed several modifications ‘to fix the platform’. However, whether the changes are benefitting Twitter or are futile, is debatable. But one thing that is crystal clear is it is surely benefiting the other alternative apps, more particularly the Mastodon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko claimed, “ We've hit 1,028,362 monthly active users across the network today. 1,124 new Mastodon servers since Oct 27, and 489,003 new users.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON