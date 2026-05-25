Meet Mark Zuckerberg’s Right-Hand Man Who’s Unleashing AI at Meta

Tensions were running high at Meta Platforms. Andrew Bosworth is leading the effort to transform Meta into an AI-first company. For weeks, rumors circulated that the company was planning a large layoff as it poured tens of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence. Then employees were told their keystrokes and mouse clicks would be recorded to help train AI agents to use computers. Some balked at the data collection; others started a petition demanding Meta drop it. Technology chief Andrew “Boz” Bosworth stepped in, offering no apologies. To those who asked to opt out, he said no. To those who worried about privacy, he told them not to check personal email on company devices. A top lieutenant of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg for more than 20 years, Bosworth’s outspokenness and hard-charging style have made him a magnet for controversy—and, at times, a useful heat shield for his billionaire boss. When Zuckerberg became convinced that a virtual reality “metaverse” was Facebook’s future, it was Bosworth he put in charge of the initiative, which was widely seen as an expensive disaster. After Meta said it was developing battlefield technology for American soldiers, Bosworth joined the Army Reserve, a move he acknowledged riled some colleagues. So when Zuckerberg wanted to transform Meta, with its global workforce of more than 70,000, into an AI-first company that could innovate as fast as nimble startups, he tapped Bosworth to lead the gargantuan effort in what might be his most provocative role yet. The bald, 6-foot-2 executive—who stands to make nearly $1 billion if he can help increase the company’s market capitalization by 500% in the next five years—has embraced it with zeal. “He has a very ‘rip-the-Band-Aid-off’ style for making the changes,” said Mark Rabkin, a longtime Meta executive and former vice president of its virtual reality efforts.

Bosworth’s portfolio includes overseeing Meta’s virtual reality and augmented reality offerings.

In a companywide memo the day before the new tracking policy, Bosworth told employees that Meta is building toward a vision where agents primarily do the work. “Our role is to direct, review and help them improve,” he wrote. Among the changes he has championed in his new role are large teams with virtually no managers and swapping out planning documents for working prototypes. “We’re already seeing some tasks that used to take hours now take minutes and soon we won’t need to be in the loop on some tasks at all,” Bosworth wrote. All the talk of eliminating humans from loops has many Meta employees wondering how many will be needed to run the company when the transformation is complete. On Wednesday, the company laid off 8,000 people and reassigned another 7,000 to new AI-related jobs. Meta declined to make Bosworth available for an interview. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a content-licensing partnership with Meta.) Early Facebook days Bosworth, 44, was raised on his family’s horse ranch in Saratoga, Calif., a wealthy enclave in Silicon Valley, and grew up heavily involved in agriculture and the state’s 4-H youth program. He learned how to code when he was 10 years old, went to Harvard University and became a teaching assistant in a computer-science course. One of the students assigned to his section was a young Zuckerberg. The class: Intro to AI. Facebook came out two weeks after the class’s finals. Noting the timing in an alumni profile on Harvard’s site a half dozen years ago, Bosworth joked that Zuckerberg clearly hadn’t been studying. Unlike some of Facebook’s other early employees, Bosworth stayed and finished his degree at Harvard. He then worked briefly at Microsoft as a software design engineer before joining Facebook in 2006. At the time, the company had fewer than 100 employees. Within months of his arrival, Bosworth played a central role in one of Facebook’s first controversies: He was a key engineer on the News Feed, the scroll of posts that would become the defining form of social-media sites. Its introduction provoked an outcry among users who felt their privacy had been violated but sent engagement soaring. Several years later, as Zuckerberg sought to transition Facebook’s desktop users to a new mobile app, he put Bosworth in charge of figuring out how to do the same for its advertising. Bosworth knew little about digital advertising at the time, recalled Alex Himel, one of Bosworth’s direct reports and now Meta’s vice president of wearables. “He did this big listening tour, and then he came back and said ‘All right, here’s the plan we’re going to do,’” Himel said. Since then, Meta’s advertising business has grown into a $200 billion a year juggernaut that is expected to overtake Google this year as the world’s largest digital-ads seller. Brash personality Over the years, Bosworth has developed a reputation as a blunt, outspoken provocateur. If Zuckerberg is famously controlled in his communications with both the public and his own staff, Bosworth is his foil. The latter is known for penning frequent internal corporate strategy memos, answering questions from Meta users in his weekly ask-me-anything sessions on Instagram and sharing even more of his thoughts on his podcast called “Boz to the Future.”

Bosworth’s shoot-from-the-hip communication style sets him apart from his boss and former student, Mark Zuckerberg.