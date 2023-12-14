close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Meet Optimus-Gen 2, Tesla's new humanoid robot that can squat, dance, and boil eggs

Meet Optimus-Gen 2, Tesla's new humanoid robot that can squat, dance, and boil eggs

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 14, 2023 07:01 AM IST

Optimus-Gen 2 is Tesla's third humanoid robot after Bumblebee (September 2022) and Optimus-Gen 1 (March 2023).

Elon Musk's Tesla has unveiled Optimus-Gen 2, the second generation of its Optimus humanoid robot. A video shared by Tesla shows that the company has made numerous improvements to Optimus-Gen 2 since a prototype was showcased earlier this year, at the Tesla AI Day event.

Optimus-Gen 2 (Image courtesy: Tesla Optimus)
Optimus-Gen 2 (Image courtesy: Tesla Optimus)

“There's a new bot in town. Check this out (until the very end),” Tesla Optimus said on X (formerly Twitter), and shared a video of the machine walking around in a Tesla factory, with the EV maker's Cybertrucks parked around.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Musk, who also owns X, shared the same clip on the social network; ‘Optimus,’ the world's richest person wrote.

All you need to know about Optimus-Gen 2:

(1.) According to Tesla, Optimus-Gen 2 can walk at a pace that is 30% faster than that of the prototype, and is 10 kg lighter than the prototype.

(2.) The machine has faster, brand-new hands with 11-DoF (degree of freedom); the hands, in turn, have tactile sensing on fingers, allowing the humanoid to hold delicate objects, such as eggs, without breaking them.

(3.) The robot also has improved balance, as well as full-body control, and, therefore, can even do squats.

(4.) Some of the other features are: in-house actuators and sensors, an actuated neck with 2-DoF, actuators-integrated electronics and harnessing, foot force torque sensing, articulated toe sections, human foot geometry, etc.

(5.) Optimus-Gen 2 is Tesla's third humanoid robot, the first two being Bumblebee (September 2022) and Optimus-Gen 1 (March 2023).

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out