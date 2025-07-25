Men, beware! Tea lets women ‘secretly’ give ratings on how you behaved while dating. No. 1 app in US

If you have checked the top charts in the US App Store lately, you may have noticed a new name in the spotlight. “Tea,” an app made for women to share dating reviews has surged to the number one spot in the United States. This shift says a lot about how people feel about trust, risk, and honesty in online dating right now. Tea app tops the US charts as women use anonymous reviews to warn, share, and change the rules of dating safety.(Tea app)

Date with caution

Tea is a different kind of dating app. Instead of offering dates or matching features, it focuses on safety. The idea came from Sean Cook, who wanted to improve dating after seeing someone he cared about have a bad experience online. With Tea, women can sign up, prove their identity, and then share stories and feedback about the men they have met. Some posts are warnings or red flags. Others show support or give someone a green light.

When users want to post about someone, they can add a name, location, and details, sometimes sharing a photo. The app offers background check tools, phone number lookup, and reverse image search. These tools let women double-check who they are meeting. Tea also blocks screenshots and limits access to ensure privacy and a safer environment. New users can make a few free searches each month, but those who want more have to either subscribe or invite their friends. The creators of the app say they donate part of their profits to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

What are people saying?

It did not take long for the public to start talking. On Reddit, X, and other forums, reactions have been mixed. Plenty of users say Tea has given them more power and another tool to avoid dishonest or unsafe situations. Others see problems. Critics argue it is not fair that men cannot check or respond to what is posted about them. People worry that reviews could sometimes be unfair, false, or hard to remove. There are even legal concerns, since the anonymous format of the app makes it tough for anyone to challenge what is written or to know what has been said at all.

Privacy is often at the centre of these discussions. If someone puts your information on Tea, there are very few ways to respond or erase it. The result is that every post could stay up for a long time, and there is no simple process to set the record straight.

Changing online culture

The app’s growth has caught attention for a reason. Many women say they want new tools to help them feel secure and avoid repeat patterns of hurt or risk. Younger users seem especially interested in more control and more trusted information before meeting someone. At the same time, the rise of Tea has also made many people pause and think again about what happens to privacy and fairness when dating moves further online. Whether Tea will create a safer future for dating or just write a new chapter of digital drama is still up for debate. But one thing is clear. Honest conversations about safety and trust are not going away anytime soon.