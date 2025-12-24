Merry Christmas 2025 WhatsApp scam: One tap on ‘gift link’ can empty your bank account

As Christmas 2025 celebrations pick up pace across India, cybercrime units are flagging a sharp rise in WhatsApp scams disguised as festive greetings, giveaways and surprise gift offers. Fraudsters are exploiting the holiday spirit to lure users into clicking malicious links that can drain bank accounts within minutes. Spelling errors, unfamiliar URLs and requests to forward the link to multiple contacts are common indicators of a scam.(Gemini)

Cyber police say the scam is spreading rapidly through WhatsApp forwards, often appearing to come from friends, family members or trusted contacts whose accounts may already be compromised.

How the Christmas WhatsApp scam works

The scam usually begins with a festive message such as “Merry Christmas! You’ve received a gift” or “Christmas bonus waiting for you”. The message contains a shortened or masked link claiming to offer cashback, gift vouchers, shopping coupons or even cash rewards.

Once the link is opened, users are redirected to a fake website that mimics well-known brands, banks or payment platforms. Victims are then asked to enter personal details, mobile numbers or banking information, or are prompted to install an app or allow permissions.

In many cases, clicking the link installs malware that gives fraudsters remote access to the phone, allowing them to read OTPs, access banking apps and initiate unauthorised transactions.

Why scammers target festivals like Christmas

Cyber experts say festivals are prime hunting grounds for scammers. People are more relaxed, distracted and emotionally driven during celebrations, making them less cautious about suspicious messages.

Fraudsters also rely on urgency, warning users that the “offer will expire today” or that they must act immediately to claim their Christmas reward. This pressure often leads users to skip basic verification steps.

Common red flags to watch out for

There are several warning signs users should look for. Messages offering free money, gifts or vouchers without any participation are almost always fake. Links sent via WhatsApp asking for OTPs, card details or app downloads are another major red flag.

Spelling errors, unfamiliar URLs and requests to forward the link to multiple contacts are also common indicators of a scam.

How to protect yourself from festive WhatsApp scams

Users are advised never to click on unknown or suspicious links, even if they appear to come from someone they know. It is important to verify directly with the sender before opening any festive offer or gift link.

Avoid entering banking details, CVV numbers or OTPs on unfamiliar websites. Keep WhatsApp two-step verification enabled and regularly check linked devices to ensure no unknown sessions are active.

If a suspicious app is accidentally installed, users should immediately disconnect from the internet, uninstall the app and contact their bank to block transactions.

What to do if you fall victim

If you suspect fraud, report it immediately to your bank and dial the national cybercrime helpline 1930. Complaints can also be filed on the cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

Cyber police stress that quick reporting can significantly increase the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and limiting financial losses.

As festive cheer fills timelines and inboxes, authorities are urging users to stay alert. A moment of caution can prevent a Christmas message from turning into a costly mistake.