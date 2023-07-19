Meta releases Llama 2, next generation of its open source large language model: All you need to know

Meta Llama 2 release live updates: Meta on Tuesday launched Llama 2 which it says is the ‘next generation of our open source large language model (LLM).’ The Mark Zuckerberg-helmed company has also made Llama 2 – a potential rival to both ChatGPT (OpenAI) and Bard (Google) – available for research and commercial purposes, and the service can be used free-of-cost. Representational Image(Reuters)

What is Llama 2?

According to Hugging Face, which is among Meta's global partners and supporters on the project, Llama 2 is a ‘family of state-of-the-art open-access language models' released by the tech giant.

Llama 2: Features

(1.) As per Meta, Llama 2 received training on 40% more data than its predecessor, Llama 1, and has double the context length. The model is available in three sizes: 7B, 13B, and 70B.

(2.) Facebook's parent organisation also claims that the new LLM ‘outperforms’ other open source LLMs on many external benchmarks, including reasoning, coding, proficiency, and, knowledge tests.

(3.) Pre-trained on publicly available online data sources, the Llama-2-chat, a ‘fine-tuned’ model, leverages publicly available instruction datasets, and more than 1 million human annotations.

Global partners and supporters on Llama 2

The project's ‘broad range of supporters’ from around the world include, in addition to Hugging Face, companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Spotify, Shopify, Jio, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Accenture, Zoom, T-Mobile, LG, and more.

Availability

It is available for use immediately through respective providers. Available in the Azure AI model catalog, it is also optimised to run locally on Windows.

