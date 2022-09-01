Meta says it took action against 2.7 crore Facebook, Instagram posts in India

Social media giant Meta has said that it took action against 2.7 crore posts on Facebook and Instagram in India in July. According to Meta's monthly transparency report on Wednesday, the company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram, news agency PTI reported.

On Facebook, Meta said took action against 1.73 crore of spam content. This was followed by 23 lakh posts related to "violent and graphic content" and post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity".

Also Read| Get ready to pay for added features of WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram: Reports

On its own, the social media giant identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and took action against 99.8% of the posts that were identified, PTI further reported.

In its monthly report on Wednesday, Meta said that most of the Instagram content on which action was taken, pertained to violation of its policy on "suicide and self-injury" content followed by "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content" related posts.

Meta received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook and said, “Between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases.”

Similarly, on Instagram, Meta received 1,033 complaints from individuals and said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases.

The social media giant added that a total of 705 individuals complained about their fake profiles on Instagram and action against 639 of them was taken.

Also Read| WhatsApp says it banned nearly 24 lakh Indian accounts in July this year

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform also owned by Meta, said it banned 23.87 lakh Indian accounts in the month of July. Out of these 14.61 lakh accounts were proactively banned before reports by the users.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON