Meta’s AI voice translation hits global stage

Meta just unlocked a powerful tool for creators: AI-powered voice translation for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, now available globally (where Meta AI is active). Initially, it supports English ↔ Spanish, perfect for creators targeting bilingual or international audiences. The magic lies in the AI: it mimics your voice tone and even offers optional lip-syncing, so dubbed Reels look authentic, not robotic. Meta AI voice translation is here for the creators.

Creators can toggle the “Translate your voice with Meta AI” option before publishing their Reel, preview the dubbed version, then publish with the translated track in place. Viewers will see their preferred language version automatically, complete with a small AI-translation notice. Meta also added a handy metric in Insights, so creators can track views by language, helpful if you’re breaking into new markets.

Why it matters for creators; And what to watch

This isn’t just a feature; it’s a bridge across language barriers. If you’ve never had subtitles, let alone voice dubs, it opens up direct emotional connection with new audiences without needing voice talent or external editing. For creators in multilingual regions or niche spaces, this lowers the barrier for global reach effectively.

That said, it’s still early days. The feature is rolling out to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts. So don’t panic if you don’t see it yet, it's just a matter of time.

And while Meta says more languages are on the way, there’s no roadmap yet, so English and Spanish remain the only supported options for now.

Meta also quietly added another layer: Facebook creators can upload up to 20 custom dubbed audio tracks through the Business Suite, letting them reach beyond AI translation limits, though sans lip-sync

Meta’s AI translation isn’t flawless, but it’s a big step toward making global audiences part of your community. If you make Reels, flip on that toggle, preview the dub, and watch your reach grow. It’s polished, simple, and just smart enough to change the game.