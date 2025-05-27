Microsoft brings AI features to classic Windows apps: Check what’s new

Microsoft is bringing artificial intelligence to three of its classic Windows apps, Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad, as part of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview. These new features, rolling out to users in the Canary and Dev Channels, aim to modernise everyday tools with generative AI and smart enhancements, although many will be restricted to Copilot+ PCs. These new features, rolling out to users in the Canary and Dev Channels.(Unsplash/Lumière Rezaie)

Paint Introduces AI Stickers and Smarter Editing

The Paint app is now equipped with AI-generated stickers and intelligent image editing tools. A new Sticker Generator allows users to create custom stickers by simply typing in a text prompt. For example, users can enter “cat wearing sunglasses,” and the AI will generate a visual sticker accordingly. Stickers can be added to the canvas, copied to other apps, or saved for later use.

Another addition is the Object Select tool, which uses AI to isolate and edit specific elements in an image, streamlining the editing process. Alongside these tools, Microsoft is also rolling out a new Welcome Experience that highlights the updated capabilities of Paint to help users get started.

These Paint features are available exclusively on Copilot+ PCs and require a Microsoft account to use the sticker generator.

Snipping Tool Adds Perfect Screenshot and Colour Picker

The Snipping Tool is also receiving AI-powered functionality. The Perfect Screenshot tool automatically refines the selection area, aiming to eliminate the need for cropping after taking a screenshot. This could be particularly useful for frequent screen capture tasks.

A new Colour Picker tool has also been added. It lets users extract colour values, HEX, RGB, or HSL, from any part of the screen. This feature is geared towards designers and developers who require accurate colour matching in their workflow.

As with the Paint updates, these features are currently limited to Copilot+ PCs.

Notepad Gains Text Generation with Write

Notepad, the lightweight text editor, now includes a Write feature powered by generative AI. Users can right-click or use the shortcut Ctrl + Q to generate text from a prompt, offering assistance with drafting notes or expanding ideas. The generated content can be refined or discarded.

To access the Write feature, users need a Microsoft account and an active Microsoft 365 subscription with Copilot Pro, as it draws on AI credits from the subscription.

These updates reflect Microsoft’s broader push to integrate generative AI tools into its everyday software ecosystem.