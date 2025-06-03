Microsoft brings free OpenAI’s Sora video generator to Bing mobile app for users

Microsoft has rolled out a new video creation feature in its Bing mobile app, allowing users to generate short videos from text prompts using OpenAI’s Sora model. This marks the first time Microsoft has offered public access to Sora’s video generation capabilities without a direct fee. Microsoft has added the Sora video generator from OpenAI to the Bing app, enabling users to create short videos from text prompts.(Microsoft)

The feature, called Bing Video Creator, is now available in the Bing app for iOS and Android users who are logged in with a Microsoft account. The tool enables users to create videos by typing short descriptions. Each generated video runs for five seconds and comes in a vertical 9:16 format. Microsoft plans to add horizontal format support later.

Also read: PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

At launch, users can create up to 10 free videos using the fast generation option. After that, each additional video requires 100 Microsoft Rewards points. Users can earn these points by using Bing for searches or shopping at the Microsoft Store. For instance, a Bing search on a PC earns 5 points, up to a daily limit of 150 points.

How to Access and Use Bing Video Creator

Each user can queue up to three video prompts at a time. Microsoft noted that even in fast mode, generating a video might take several hours. The standard speed option is free and also available to all users.

Also read: Google launches new AI image and video generation tools, Veo 2, Imagen 3, and Whisk- All details

To use Bing Video Creator, users must open the Bing mobile app, tap the menu icon at the bottom right, and select "Video Creator" from the list. Alternatively, users can begin by typing a prompt like “Create a video of…” in the Bing search bar.

Availability

The tool guides users to provide specific and detailed prompts for better results. Once a video is ready, users receive a notification. The videos can be downloaded and shared, but they remain available on Bing for only 90 days.

Also read: Microsoft rolls out Copilot+ PC features to AMD, Intel and Snapdragon-powered devices

Microsoft plans to expand the feature to desktop versions of Bing and to Copilot Search in the near future. Currently, no option exists to extend the length of videos beyond five seconds.