Microsoft CEO Nadella meets PM Modi, lauds government's Digital India vision

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, called on prime minister Narendra Modi Thursday and discussed issues relating to sustainable and inclusive economic growth being driven by digitalisation. Nadella tweeted about the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It is inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping realise the 'Digital India' vision and be a light for the world."

Earlier, while interacting with the media, Nadella lauded the government's effort to improve the country's digital ecosystem. "One of the things that is great to see is India leading in digital public goods. I mean, there is India and then there is daylight... when it comes to the enlightened way in which India is building out digital infrastructure," he said, stressing he expects the country to play a central role in developing AI-powered platforms.

Large language model-based AI technologies, such as ChatGPT and Dall-E, he claimed, will become more and more crucial to the future of work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he continued, people must use these platforms properly and must take into account 'displacement (of employees and business models)' that they may bring about.

ALSO READ: Hey ChatGPT, give practice questions for UPSC exams; From study mate to search engine, many applications of the AI tool

Nadella, who was born in India, is on a four-day tour to meet with customers and government officials. On Wednesday, he also met with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss digital governance and security. "Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," Jaishankar said.