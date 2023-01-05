Hey ChatGPT, give practice questions for UPSC exams; From study mate to search engine, many applications of the AI tool

ChatGPT, created by artificial intelligence non-profit OpenAI, is the talk of the town as users praise its capacity to deliver detailed responses on topics of varied interests. Here we have chalked down a few of the numerous applications the powerful AI tool can be used for.

1) A virtual study mate

ChatGPT could be used to generate practice questions or prompts for students to use when studying or preparing for exams.

Input a prompt into ChatGPT that relates to the topic you are studying. For example, you might write 'generate practice questions from Indian Polity on fundamental rights'.

ChatGPT will then generate a series of practice questions that could range from multiple choice, true/false, or short answers.

Review the questions that ChatGPT generates and select the ones that you want to use for practice. You can then use these questions to study and test your knowledge of the material.

2) A writing assistant

ChatGPT can be used to generate text in a variety of styles and formats, such as stories, news articles, poems, and more. This could be useful for creative writing, or for generating content for websites and social media.

ChatGPT could also be used to generate content for websites or social media platforms. This could be useful for businesses or organisations that need to produce a large volume of content on a regular basis. From a given piece of copy, it may produce ads, blog posts, email templates and social media posts and captions.

3) A human-like search engine

One of the most used applications of ChatGPT is to answer specific questions and get answers in human talking style-dialogue format. It can also simplify complex theories. Ask it to simplify Quantum physics and it works wonders!

Microsoft is reportedly planning to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine in order to take advantage of its ability to respond to a wide range of questions while mimicking human conversation styles.

4) For language translation

ChatGPT could be used to automatically translate text from one language to another, making it easier for people to communicate with each other across language barriers.

5) A customisable chatbot

You could use the ChatGPT model to create a chatbot that can answer questions or have a conversation with a user. ChatGPT could answer customer questions or provide assistance in online chatbots or virtual assistants, allowing businesses to provide 24/7 support to their customers.

It is trainable with specific data to create a virtual customer service bot that can converse and respond to queries.