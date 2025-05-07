Microsoft unveils new Surface laptops with Snapdragon X Plus processors - Details

Microsoft has expanded its Surface lineup with the introduction of the Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch, both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processors. These devices come with PixelSense displays and offer updated Windows 11 experiences. Key features include new AI-driven actions in File Explorer, improved functionality in Notepad, and enhanced ways to interact with Microsoft Copilot. Microsoft has unveiled new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro with Snapdragon X Plus processors and AI-powered Windows 11 features.(Microsoft )

Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro, 13-inch Surface Laptop: Price and Availability in India

The Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch are now available for pre-order in India, with official availability scheduled for July 15, 2025. While Indian pricing has not been disclosed yet, the devices are listed at $899 for the 13-inch Surface Laptop and $799 for the 12-inch Surface Pro in the US.

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring Snapdragon X Plus technology to the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. These devices, powered by the Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) and a 45 TOPS NPU, offer the performance and battery life expected from premium devices, along with exclusive AI tools designed to improve workflows and help users stay focused."

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch: Specifications

The Surface Laptop continues with a clamshell design and includes a 13-inch PixelSense screen with a 1920x1280p resolution. It runs on an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM. For storage, it offers options of 256GB and 512GB, both of which are removable. Microsoft claims that this laptop can deliver up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 16 hours of web browsing on a full charge.

Surface Pro 12-inch: Key Features

The Surface Pro 12-inch comes in a 2-in-1 form factor. It includes a 12-inch PixelSense LCD with a 2196x1464p resolution. It shares the same processor and RAM as the Laptop model. Storage choices are identical as well. The device also supports the Surface Slim Pen, which can magnetically attach to the back. The detachable keyboard includes a full-size backlit keyboard and a precision touchpad that adjusts based on usage.