Microsoft unveils ROG Xbox Ally handhelds with AMD chips, Xbox features, and more

Microsoft has introduced two new handheld gaming PCs, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. These devices mark Microsoft’s first Xbox-branded handhelds, developed in partnership with Asus. Both models aim to deliver portable gaming experiences with distinct hardware choices: the ROG Xbox Ally runs on an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, while the ROG Xbox Ally X features the more powerful AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset. Let’s take a look at what these new handhelds have in store for you. Microsoft introduced ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handheld gaming PCs in partnership with Asus at the Games Showcase.(ASUS)

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Gaming Handheld: Display, Design, and Controls

Both handhelds come equipped with 7-inch full HD LCD displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Asus has integrated FreeSync Premium technology to reduce screen tearing and is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC anti-reflective coating. Both models feature new grip designs inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller, intended to accommodate a broader range of hand sizes.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Gaming Handheld: Availability

Furthermore, Microsoft is planning to launch the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X this holiday season across 24 markets, including Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US. Other regions where the ROG Ally series is sold, such as India, may receive the devices later. Microsoft will provide more details on pricing, compatible accessories, and pre-orders in the coming months.

The ROG Xbox Ally aims to target casual gamers with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The ROG Xbox Ally X is aimed at more demanding users, offering 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and double the storage capacity. Both devices feature similar button layouts, though the Ally X adds upgraded impulse triggers, while the standard Ally includes hall effect triggers. A new Xbox button offers quick access to chat, apps, and settings via an enhanced Game Bar overlay.

Game Bar Integration

Moreover, Microsoft has adjusted Windows 11 to optimise the handheld experience. The operating system minimises background activities and delays non-essential tasks, freeing up system resources for gaming to improve performance and frame rates. The devices include an upgraded Game Bar integrating Asus’s Armoury Crate, which will allow users to control input settings and advanced device options, alongside accessing their home library, game launches, and chat features. The gaming library aggregates titles from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other PC storefronts.

For launch, Microsoft is partnering with Roblox to ensure native optimisation on both handhelds. The company is also working with other game developers through a program designed to highlight games optimised for handheld play. Additionally, the AI-powered Gaming Copilot, accessible through the Game Bar, offers personalised assistance to launch games faster, improve skills, and connect with gaming communities.

Battery capacity differs between the two devices, with the ROG Xbox Ally carrying a 60Wh battery and the Ally X featuring an 80Wh battery. Both come with a 67W charging stand for power.