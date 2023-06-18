Minecraft bug: Player discovers hidden ocean monument under a mountain

In the vast and immersive world of Xbox Game Studios’ Minecraft, exploration is a key aspect, with players always seeking out mysterious structures to uncover.

Exploring Minecraft's uncharted depths. (Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios)

But, a weird still fascinating glitch in terrain generation has caused an unexpected twist, as one player stumbled upon an ocean monument structure hidden beneath a mountain.

While Minecraft offers a plethora of naturally-generated structures, each with its own unique loot, this glitch adds an intriguing and rare discovery to the mix.

Ocean monuments in the creative cubic world are typically found deep beneath the waves of the game's ocean biomes. These ancient structures present a real challenge, not only due to the limited oxygen underwater but also because of the formidable Guardians that protect these structures.

Guardians are some of the toughest enemies in Minecraft and are exclusively found near these abandoned ruins. Raiding an ocean monument requires high-level gear, but the rewards, such as sponge blocks, make it worthwhile.

The notion of finding an ocean monument anywhere other than underwater may seem absurd, but a fortunate player, saape on Reddit, stumbled upon one of these structures spawned underground due to a world generation issue.

The unearthed Ocean monument. (Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Redditor shared their discovery in a post, showcasing the fully excavated monument nestled beneath a mesa biome near the sea. The structure was submerged in a massive underground water pool, and it took the player approximately 10 hours to completely unearth and drain it.

While encountering an underground ocean monument goes against the intended world generation, Minecraft's procedural map generation system is not always flawless. Nevertheless, the discovery of such a temple underground offers a thrilling exploration experience, reminiscent of the game's subterranean structures like ancient cities and strongholds. Plus, finding an ocean monument in an enclosed area presents a practical advantage: it allows players to construct a Guardian farm more easily, enabling them to gather Prismarine shards dropped as loot by Guardians.

Despite their existence in the game for some time, ocean monuments continue to captivate Minecraft enthusiasts due to the rare building blocks they yield.

With each update, Mojang has embraced the use of naturally-generated structures to enhance exploration opportunities. For instance, the Update Aquatic introduced the ancient city, featuring an exclusive and menacing new mob called the Warden. More recently, the Trails and Tales update brought trail ruins, offering their own intriguing mysteries to unravel.

