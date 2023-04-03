Mobile gamers can fasten their seatbelt for Riot’s upcoming release

League of Legend developer Riot’s another lovechild Valorant may announce their mobile version launch update in mid-2023. Some Redditors are anxious about the mobile port and how Riot can pull off the 5v5 experience on mobile while keeping the competitive rush alive. Apparently a Twitter leaker, ValorantMLeaks stated that the game is developed by Tencent Games who are the core developers of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and Pokemon UNITE. So it seems the game is in experienced hands.

Valorant (Image credit-Riot Games)

Notably, ValorantMLeaks is very popular among Valorant players. This twitter leaker successfully leaked numerous valorant updates previously. According to this leak Riot and Tencent are likely working together. Although it is obvious that Riot Games will publish the game, Tencent is the parent company of Riot.

Riot joined with Tencent so their experience and previous work record will reassure the fans to stick with this title. Despite a direct port of the game, Riot is developing a new game from scratch so the game will be more optimized for the platform like Androids and IOS.

Apparent UI of Valorant Mobile

When will Valorant Mobile be released?.

Valorant (Image credit-Riot Games)

Are you curious about when Valorant Mobile will launch? Riot initially announced Valorant Mobile back in 2021. After nearly 2 years, Riot has still not made any official announcement, though it is rumored that there have been some gameplay tests going on.

Last month, the executive producer of Valorant, Anna Donlon stated that the development of the mobile version has been challenging for them and it is taking time. Fans may have to wait for a couple of months more but Riot will not release a half-polished game.

Reportedly, CEO Global Esports, Rushinder Sinah said that they don't expect the game 2023 but there can be an update that Riot will make in mid-2023.

It seems mobile players will have to wait a year or so for the open beta.